Here's how TU got the Def Leppard-Motley Crue stadium tour stop

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today — Friday, Dec. 16 — for what should be one of 2023’s most unique concert events.

Def Leppard and Motley Crue are teaming up with support act Alice Cooper for an outdoor show Aug. 16. It will be the first major concert event at Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in 33 years. New Kids on the Block performed in front of a sold-out crowd of 42,000 at the stadium in 1990, which was so long ago that the “new kids” now range in age between 49 and 54.

Best guess: You won’t have to wait 33 years for whatever concert event comes after Def Leppard and Motley Crue.

“Assuming this sells well, which we believe it will, and assuming there are no issues and it goes off without a hitch, we think this is going to be the first of many shows on the TU campus,” Jeff Nickler said.

If the name rings familiar, that’s because Nickler was BOK Center’s general manager from 2014 through 2018. And if you are curious how Chapman Stadium became a destination for a major stadium tour, he’s the guy with intel.

Nickler now is general manager of Moody Center, a new $385-million arena in Austin, Texas, and he’s a senior vice president with Oak View Group.

Oak View Group, through its Arena Alliance and Stadium Alliance, works to bring concert content to NBA/NHL facilities and Major League Baseball parks across the country.

“I have always, in the back of my head, wanted to help bring a stadium show to Tulsa,” Nickler said.

“We tried over the years to some degree when I was at BOK Center. We did Jack White at ONEOK Field, which was super cool, but the dynamics and capacity, the logistics of that minor league baseball stadium, just did not lend itself well for a major concert production.”

Nickler said TU’s stadium has always been on his radar and, a couple of months ago, he was communicating with contacts at Live Nation, which is producing the Def Leppard-Motley Crue tour. They were looking for a routing date for the tour, which is making stops in Omaha, Nebraska, and El Paso, Texas, before and after Tulsa, respectively.

“First and foremost, I wanted to ensure that the tour did not go to Oklahoma City,” Nickler said. “I was adamant that I was going to figure out a way to get the tour to Tulsa.”

Nickler said former mayor Kathy Taylor, a dean at the University of Tulsa, connected him late one Tuesday night (“probably 11 o’clock”) to TU President Brad Carson.

“President Carson called me immediately,” Nickler said. “Before I could even get the idea completely out of my mouth, he said ‘We’re in. We’ll do it. Let’s make this happen.’

“That was the most incredible part. TU and the current administration, they were all about this, immediately, before we even told them who the artists were. They were adamant that this would be a way to help elevate the University of Tulsa’s brand and maybe get folks from the community who hadn’t been to the campus in decades to come to campus. That would ultimately help with recruiting and, let’s be honest, make some money for the university so they can do some other cool stuff. Literally, President Carson, in a late-night conversation, told me ‘Let’s go.’”

Contacted for a statement, Carson said, “Part of my plan for the university is to make better use of our extraordinary campus for community purposes. So I was excited when Live Nation wanted to host concerts here, and I want to encourage other promoters to use Chapman Stadium, the Lorton Performing Center and other venues at TU to bring shows here.”

Within 24 hours of the phone call, Nickler and TU and Live Nation were talking through the dynamics for a possible concert at Chapman Stadium. A couple of weeks later, Nickler flew to Tulsa and toured the stadium with people from Live Nation’s production roster to make sure there were no major concerns. There were none. So, rock and roll.

Nickler said it was exciting to see everything come to fruition. Asked about attempts to bring a stadium show to TU in the past, he said, at that time, the only acts playing stadiums were mega acts like Taylor Swift and Garth Brooks. Chapman Stadium isn’t blessed with the right capacity for those acts.

“Thankfully, we’ve seen the shift in the industry for these kind of mid-size stadium shows, which really opens up the door for Tulsa, and the infrastructure is incredible,” Nickler said. “We are doing it in the summertime, when the students are away, which gives us access to parking and the facilities. There is no professional sports tenant, right? We are working around the (schedule of TU’s) athletic programs. It was a perfect fit from a logistical standpoint and a very easy decision to make once we all saw the stadium in person.”

A Dec. 8 announcement of the show generated considerable buzz. Nickler has reason to believe healthy ticket sales will follow (tickets can be purchased at defleppard.com or motleycrue.com). He indicated artists on the bill have sold out BOK Center more than a dozen times.

“So the history and the ticket data in the market speaks very well,” he said. “The fans of those bands have purchased tickets historically in very high numbers in Tulsa.

Nickler said the best thing about all of this for him is it will continue to enhance the reputation of Tulsa as a live music destination. From afar, he dislikes it when tours bypass Tulsa for Oklahoma City.

“I think a lot of folks, agents and promoters in the industry, have not been thinking about Tulsa,” he said. “I think this gives us a really good story to tell about Tulsa and the future. So I think this is kind of the rising-tide-lifts-all-ships scenario. This is going to bring. ultimately, more national touring to the market.”

Once Tulsa gets in your heart, it never really leaves, said Nickler, adding that he still has a lot of acquaintances, close friends and family in the Tulsa region.

“I don’t live there anymore,” he said. “But it will always feel like home.”

