Heath Sanders, Chris Cagle, Chad Cooke Band booked for Hard Rock's Track 5 Fest

The fourth anniversary of Track 5, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s country dance hall, will be celebrated with free performances during a second annual Track 5 Fest in February.

Heath Sanders will launch the event Thursday, Feb. 2, followed by Chris Cagle on Friday, Feb. 3 and the Chad Cooke Band on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Hailing from a small town in Arkansas, Sanders made waves in 2018 after his acoustic cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way” went viral on social media. Sanders has since released a 2021 debut EP ("Common Ground") that features the singles “Bloodline,” “Down on the South” and “Proud.”

Cagle landed a record deal while waiting tables in Nashville. His first top 10 hit, “Laredo,” came in 2001 from his debut album, "Play It Loud." His self-titled second album produced three hit singles: “What a Beautiful Day,” “Chicks Dig It” and “I’d Be Lying.” Cagle went on to release three more albums. Among singles are “Don’t Ask Me No Questions,” “Miss Me Baby,” “What Kinda Gone,” “Got My Country On” and “Let There Be Cowgirls.”

In and out of honky-tonks across the U.S., the Chad Cooke Band delivers contemporary country music with a ‘90s flair. Following the viral popularity of the single “Oil Man,” the band released its second album, "Risk It All." The first radio single, “Whatever It Takes,” charted on Texas/Red Dirt Radio for 43 weeks.