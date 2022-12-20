 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Heath Sanders, Chris Cagle, Chad Cooke Band booked for Hard Rock's Track 5 Fest

  • Updated
  • 0
Tanya Tucker Track 5 (copy)

Track 5, the country dance hall of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, debuted in 2019. Tulsa World file

 TOM GILBERT

The fourth anniversary of Track 5, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s country dance hall, will be celebrated with free performances during a second annual Track 5 Fest in February.

Heath Sanders will launch the event Thursday, Feb. 2, followed by Chris Cagle on Friday, Feb. 3 and the Chad Cooke Band on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Hailing from a small town in Arkansas, Sanders made waves in 2018 after his acoustic cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way” went viral on social media. Sanders has since released a 2021 debut EP ("Common Ground") that features the singles “Bloodline,” “Down on the South” and “Proud.”

Cagle landed a record deal while waiting tables in Nashville. His first top 10 hit, “Laredo,” came in 2001 from his debut album, "Play It Loud." His self-titled second album produced three hit singles: “What a Beautiful Day,” “Chicks Dig It” and “I’d Be Lying.” Cagle went on to release three more albums. Among singles are “Don’t Ask Me No Questions,” “Miss Me Baby,” “What Kinda Gone,” “Got My Country On” and “Let There Be Cowgirls.”

People are also reading…

In and out of honky-tonks across the U.S., the Chad Cooke Band delivers contemporary country music with a ‘90s flair. Following the viral popularity of the single “Oil Man,” the band released its second album, "Risk It All." The first radio single, “Whatever It Takes,” charted on Texas/Red Dirt Radio for 43 weeks.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer before his death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert