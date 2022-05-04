Heart's Ann Wilson performing solo at Hard Rock, Church Studio

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ann Wilson of Heart is returning to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for an Aug. 19 solo show at Hard Rock Live.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale May 6. Tickets can be purchased at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.

Wilson also is performing an intimate show May 24 at Church Studio. For tickets and information, go to thechurchstudio.com.

Wilson’s vocals have helped Heart earn sales of more than 35 million. She made her solo debut with 2007’s “Hope & Glory,” which included guest appearances from Elton John, k.d. lang, Alison Krauss, Wynonna Judd, Shawn Colvin and Rufus Wainwright. Her critically acclaimed second solo album, 2018’s “Immortal,” saw her teaming with longtime Heart producer Mike Flicker to put her stamp on songs made famous by David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty, Amy Winehouse and others. Her newest album is “Fierce Bliss.”

For more information on Wilson, go to AnnWilson.com.

