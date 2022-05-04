 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heart's Ann Wilson performing solo at Hard Rock, Church Studio

  • Updated
  • 0
Ann Wilson

Ann Wilson (right) of Heart is coming to Tulsa for performances at Church Studio and Hard Rock Live. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ann Wilson of Heart is returning to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for an Aug. 19 solo show at Hard Rock Live.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale May 6. Tickets can be purchased at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.

Wilson also is performing an intimate show May 24 at Church Studio. For tickets and information, go to thechurchstudio.com.

Wilson’s vocals have helped Heart earn sales of more than 35 million. She made her solo debut with 2007’s “Hope & Glory,” which included guest appearances from Elton John, k.d. lang, Alison Krauss, Wynonna Judd, Shawn Colvin and Rufus Wainwright. Her critically acclaimed second solo album, 2018’s “Immortal,” saw her teaming with longtime Heart producer Mike Flicker to put her stamp on songs made famous by David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty, Amy Winehouse and others. Her newest album is “Fierce Bliss.”

For more information on Wilson, go to AnnWilson.com.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

