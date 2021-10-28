Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey

“There’s some really neat stuff that helps tell the story and the impact that Jim has had on country music and on Oklahoma music in general.”

After the unveiling, Halsey and attendees ate pieces of a guitar-shaped cake that was created for the occasion. Halsey took time away from his second slice to answer questions about the exhibit.

“It’s one of those honors that will just be with me all of my life,” he said. “This is one of those things that stands out. I almost choked up when they dropped that curtain and I saw it all.”

Halsey has amassed a career’s worth of memorabilia and, in the past, has talked about finding a home for it all.

“Outside of Nashville, nobody has got as much as we do,” he said.

But Halsey said the exhibit at the Hard Rock fits in with his philosophy of “what I am kind of thinking about now” and that’s spreading his treasures around in smaller portions so more people can see it and perhaps become inspired by it. For instance, his items are part of an exhibition at the Wagoner History Center, Roy Clark memorabilia is on display at the J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum in Claremore and a photographic exhibition is coming to the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum in mid-November.