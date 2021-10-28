Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey

Impresario Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa, was appreciative when a new exhibit honoring him was unveiled Wednesday at Track 5, the country dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
“Thank you. Thank you. So honored. So humbled. What can I say?” Halsey said as he stood beside a group of people attending the “reveal” ceremony.
The exhibit is topped with a printed definition for “impresario.” Martin Madewell, general manager of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, was asked about the exhibit and said this: “Track 5 is all things country and a tribute to country music and really, moreso, Oklahoma country music. The walls tell many stories about all the legends that come with such a rich music history. What we were missing was Mr. Halsey here.”
Madewell said Halsey has rich history and has done so much for many legendary artists. He has represented artists in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
“It was very fitting to carry on his legacy with an exhibit like this,” Madewell said.
Items in the display include a signed Reba McEntire contract, autographed Roy Clark and Wanda Jackson guitars, a copy of a historic Hank Thompson album, apparel and a photo of the Oak Ridge Boys, who still are managed by Halsey.
“There’s some really neat stuff that helps tell the story and the impact that Jim has had on country music and on Oklahoma music in general.”
After the unveiling, Halsey and attendees ate pieces of a guitar-shaped cake that was created for the occasion. Halsey took time away from his second slice to answer questions about the exhibit.
“It’s one of those honors that will just be with me all of my life,” he said. “This is one of those things that stands out. I almost choked up when they dropped that curtain and I saw it all.”
Halsey has amassed a career’s worth of memorabilia and, in the past, has talked about finding a home for it all.
“Outside of Nashville, nobody has got as much as we do,” he said.
But Halsey said the exhibit at the Hard Rock fits in with his philosophy of “what I am kind of thinking about now” and that’s spreading his treasures around in smaller portions so more people can see it and perhaps become inspired by it. For instance, his items are part of an exhibition at the Wagoner History Center, Roy Clark memorabilia is on display at the J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum in Claremore and a photographic exhibition is coming to the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum in mid-November.
Said Halsey: “All one person needs to be inspired is to be one thing. Maybe that one thing will be in a display.”