Hard Rock Live hosting Staind

Tickets, which start at $69.50 and go on sale April 29, can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.

Staind was formed in 1995 and returned from a five-year hiatus in 2019. The band has released seven studio albums and charted eight top-10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. “Break The Cycle,” released in 2001 and RIAA certified five times platinum, featured the smash single “It’s Been A While,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history.