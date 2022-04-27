 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hard Rock Live hosting Staind

Staind

Staind is touring the country and will perform at Hard Rock Live. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Amy Harris

Post-grunge pioneers Staind will perform Sept. 22 at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets, which start at $69.50 and go on sale April 29, can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.

Staind was formed in 1995 and returned from a five-year hiatus in 2019. The band has released seven studio albums and charted eight top-10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. “Break The Cycle,” released in 2001 and RIAA certified five times platinum, featured the smash single “It’s Been A While,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history.

For more information on Staind, visit StaindOfficial.com.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

