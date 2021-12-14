Hard Rock Live hosting CMA female vocalist of the year Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce, the CMA's reigning female vocalist of the year, will perform March 24 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are $35.50 and go on sale Dec. 17 at hardrockcasinotulsa.com. Also, Pearce has partnered with PLUS1, so $1 of every ticket sold at CarlyPearce.com will go to support tornado recovery efforts in her home state of Kentucky.

Pearce's catalog has yielded more than a billion streams. ABC Radio called her “Country’s ‘It’ Girl” and her latest releases, “29” and “29: Written in Stone” (Big Machine Records), have resonated with fans and critics.

Peace's first studio album, “Every Little Thing,” was released in 2017 and features songs like “If My Name Was Whiskey,” “Color,” “Dare Ya” and “Hide the Wine.” After releasing a self-titled second album in 2020 that includes songs like “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “It Won’t Always Be Like This” and “Closer to You,” she dropped her latest, “29: Written in Stone,” that includes hits like “Dear Miss Loretta” (featuring Patty Loveless), “Next Girl” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Pearce’s Hard Rock Live stop is part of her “29” Tour. For more information on Pearce, visit CarlyPearce.com.

