 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hard Rock hosting Neal McCoy

  • Updated
  • 0
Neal McCoy

Neal McCoy, shown during a past CMA Music Festival performance, is coming to Hard Rock Live. 

 Al Wagner/Invision/AP

Country music artist Neal McCoy will perform Thursday, June 30 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are $24.50 and go on sale April 21. Tickets can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK.

McCoy made his commercial breakthrough in 1993 with back-to-back No. 1 singles, “No Doubt About It” and “Wink,” from his platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It.” His success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more top 10 hits. A seventh, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On,” came in 2005 from his self-released album, “That’s Life.”

Among more recent releases, McCoy released “XII,” a 2012 album produced by Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. In 2013, he released “Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride,” which honored McCoy’s longtime friend and mentor.

What the Ale: Dandelion beer? Heirloom Rustic Ales just brewed it

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

ABBA tribute band coming to Cox Center

The show includes many of ABBA's hit songs, such as "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Mamma Mia," "The Winner Takes it All," "Super Trouper" and "Take A Chance On Me."

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolly Parton was told ‘not to look so cheap’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert