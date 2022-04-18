Hard Rock hosting Neal McCoy

Country music artist Neal McCoy will perform Thursday, June 30 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are $24.50 and go on sale April 21. Tickets can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK.

McCoy made his commercial breakthrough in 1993 with back-to-back No. 1 singles, “No Doubt About It” and “Wink,” from his platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It.” His success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more top 10 hits. A seventh, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On,” came in 2005 from his self-released album, “That’s Life.”

Among more recent releases, McCoy released “XII,” a 2012 album produced by Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. In 2013, he released “Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride,” which honored McCoy’s longtime friend and mentor.

