 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hard Rock hosting Jamey Johnson

  • Updated
  • 0
Jamey Johnson

Jamey Johnson is returning to Hard Rock Live. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

Jamey Johnson, an 11-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, will perform July 7 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $29.50 and are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. In addition, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Johnson is one of a select few to win two song of the year awards (for “Give It Away” and “In Color”) from both the CMA and ACM Awards.

His 2008 album “That Lonesome Song” was certified platinum for 1 million in sales and his 2010 double album “The Guitar Song” received a gold certification. In 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, a tribute project to late songwriter Hank Cochran. The Grammy-nominated “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran” paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard.

People are also reading…

For more information on Johnson, visit JameyJohnson.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 100 best G-rated movies to watch as a family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert