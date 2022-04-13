Hard Rock hosting Jamey Johnson

Jamey Johnson, an 11-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, will perform July 7 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $29.50 and are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. In addition, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Johnson is one of a select few to win two song of the year awards (for “Give It Away” and “In Color”) from both the CMA and ACM Awards.

His 2008 album “That Lonesome Song” was certified platinum for 1 million in sales and his 2010 double album “The Guitar Song” received a gold certification. In 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, a tribute project to late songwriter Hank Cochran. The Grammy-nominated “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran” paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard.

For more information on Johnson, visit JameyJohnson.com.

