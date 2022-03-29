Hard Rock hosting 3 Doors Down

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band 3 Doors Down will perform Sunday, July 3 at Hard Rock Live inside in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets start at $59.50. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Formed in 1996, 3 Doors Down has 20 million albums globally. A debut album (“The Better Life”), fueled by the success of the hit “Kryptonite,” is certified six-times RIAA platinum.
For more information on 3 Doors Down, visit 3DoorsDown.com.