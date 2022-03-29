 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hard Rock hosting 3 Doors Down

  • Updated
  • 0
3 Doors Down

3 Doors Down is returning to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band 3 Doors Down will perform Sunday, July 3 at Hard Rock Live inside in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $59.50. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Formed in 1996, 3 Doors Down has 20 million albums globally. A debut album (“The Better Life”), fueled by the success of the hit “Kryptonite,” is certified six-times RIAA platinum.

For more information on 3 Doors Down, visit 3DoorsDown.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kelly Clarkson 'not concerned' bout turning 40

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert