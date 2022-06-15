Hard-luck Dwight Twilley album 'Wild Dogs' embraced decades later for CD release

It’s way past time to let the dogs — "Wild Dogs" — back out, so let's do it.

Bark-ground details:

Tulsa power pop music artist Dwight Twilley cashed a hit with “Girls” in 1984.

The song, featuring supporting vocals from former Shelter Records label mate Tom Petty, peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was among tracks on “Jungle,” the highest-charting album of Twilley’s career.

“Girls” merited heavy rotation on MTV (Twilley was an MTV darling at the dawn of the music video channel). The climate was ripe for whatever Twilley goodness was due next.

“Wild Dogs” was next. That was the name of Twilley’s follow-up album. He recorded it for a new label after parting company with EMI America.

Problem: Joe Isgro, the dude behind Twilley’s new label, became a figure in a payola scandal and “Wild Dogs” was collateral damage. Shunted to a different label, “Wild Dogs” was released with minimal fanfare or promotion.

The album should have been Twilley’s strike-while-the iron-is-hot moment. Instead, he was burned by hard luck.

Injustice?

The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they turn.

Thirty six years after “Wild Dogs” was released on vinyl, the album is being made available on CD for the first time by Iconoclassic Records. The release date is July 29. To pre-order, surf to iconoclassicrecords.com.

Iconoclassic Records president Jeremy Holiday said “Wild Dogs” is a passion project, as are all Iconoclassic releases, but he described Twilley as a “favorite of mine.” Holiday suggested that perhaps folks know a little bit about what happened to “Wild Dogs” decades ago, but there’s a bigger picture.

Said Holiday during a recent phone conversation: “Let’s say you were Dwight. Let’s say it was 1985. You were writing this record and you were starting to record this record. You’re coming off of ‘Girls,’ which is the biggest success you’ve had. One of the biggest radio guys in the industry is backing you.

“So you are then going into this next record with a lot of confidence and a lot of inspiration, knowing that this record is going to get heard and knowing that this is going to have an audience. I think, as the artist, you had to have been approaching it in a really good head space and I think that’s the thing that’s been a little bit lost in the ‘poor’ ‘Wild Dogs’ story is this isn’t a record to feel sorry for because this is a record that really should have been the breakthrough record. It had all the ingredients on it. The record is fantastic.

“The fact that the record wasn’t successful has absolutely nothing to do with the content of the record. The content of the record is, to my mind, dramatically better than the ‘Jungle’ record. And maybe it’s not seen that way because people have a tendency to be like, ‘oh, well it wasn’t successful, therefore, maybe it wasn’t good.’ But that’s not the case at all. It had no opportunity to be successful and it was extremely good.

“So that’s sort of the story that we want to be telling now about this record is let’s forget about what happened in 1986. I’m calling this the best record you’ve never heard is kind of how I look at this record.”

Holiday loves the album. He said all of Twilley’s records are fantastic. Is ‘Wild Dogs’ the best? If you say that, cautioned Holiday, then what are you saying about “Sincerely” (“it’s a genius record”) or other Twilley albums? “But I think this one (‘Wild Dogs’) is one of the most consistent records that he did,” Holiday said.

Holiday’s gateway to Twilley was Goldmine, a music magazine. He said he got into Twilley before hearing his music because of a story in the magazine.

“Just reading the description of everything made me want to go and seek out the music as opposed to hearing it on the radio or whatever,” Holiday said. “I think that’s actually kind of a common occurrence with Dwight’s fans because his music never has quite gotten — at least not consistently — sort of the attention that it deserved from the record industry. He might have a hit here or a hit there, but generally he didn’t get quite the same attention that a lot of other artists did. ‘Wild Dogs’ really fits into that story.”

On Mondays leading up to the re-release, Iconoclassic Records is using social media to feature tracks from “Wild Dogs.” The song spotlighted this week was “Hold On,” which features backing vocals from Kim Carnes of “Bette Davis Eyes” fame. Susan Cowsill and Phil Seymour (Twilley’s founding partner in the Dwight Twilley Band) also were contributors on “Wild Dogs.” Twilley shares Iconoclassic Records’ posts about the “Wild Dogs” tracks on his Facebook page.

The Iconoclassics Records release of “Wild Dogs” will include the original 10 songs and nine additional tracks — a different version of “Sexual” and eight demo recordings for “Wild Dogs.”

“He was always a recording enthusiast, so the demos are almost no lesser than the masters when it comes to Dwight Twilley a lot of the time. They have a different quality to them than the masters, but in some ways they have just as much, if not more, charm to them. I’m really happy that we’ve got that material on here as well as the final produced versions of the tracks that he did with (producer) Val Garay.”

Additional perks: Longtime Twilley art director Zox contributed never-before-seen photos from the cover shoot for the “Wild Dogs” reissue and power pop authority Ken Sharp crafted liner notes based on 2022 interviews with Twilley, Garay, Cowsill and Zox.

Said an album promo on the Iconoclassic Records site: “Thirty six years after its botched original release, ‘Wild Dogs’ finally gets the treatment it has always deserved.”

