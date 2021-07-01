Hanson revisiting discography, introducing new album during Cain's Ballroom concert series

Taylor Hanson, one of three brothers in the group, said he doesn’t think anyone has approached a series of shows exactly this way. Asked how the idea came about, he said everyone has been looking at creative ways to engage audiences as we come out of the pandemic.

“We definitely were grateful for what we were able to do last year,” he said. “Once we were able to do limited in-person and streaming shows, we saw a lot of engagement from fans. And so, as we looked to roll out new music, we knew that the full in-person tour where we get to go to cities all over the world, that was still a little ways away, but we didn’t want to wait to put out new music.”

Hanson wanted to find a way to introduce music to fans progressively (singles from “Against the World” are premiering monthly) and to make sure every show in the concert series, whether experienced in-person or via streaming, feels like a robust, unique experience. That combination of factors sparked the series.