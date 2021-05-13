 Skip to main content
Hanson revealed to be Russian dolls on 'The Masked Singer'
As suspected, the Russian doll characters in “The Masked Singer” were revealed to be the Tulsa music trio Hanson on Wednesday night.

This was posted to Hanson’s Twitter account after the reveal on the fifth season of the Fox series: “You know it’s true what they say. Dolls do have more fun. Being a part of MS5 was amazing, everything but the Spandex.”

After the season five premiere, a news release for the site said brothers from Hanson have 4/6 odds (60% implied probability) of being the Russian Doll characters. Two Russian Dolls performed in early episodes, but a third Russian Doll debuted in an episode that aired March 24. After the third Russian Doll appeared, the odds of the Hanson brothers being the Russian Dolls were upgraded to 1/2 (66.7%).

Brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson participated in a Q&A with Entertainment Weekly in conjunction with the unmasking. They talked about being on the show and a new album, titled Against the World. Taylor Hanson told EW that music from the album is being released in monthly installments, so essentially every song is a single.

