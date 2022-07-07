 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hanson brothers and their families spotlighted in People magazine

Hanson, photographed during a 2020 show at Cain's Ballroom, is a Tulsa-based pop rock trio.

 TOM GILBERT, TULSA WORLD file

People magazine profiled the Tulsa pop rock trio Hanson and their families in a story posted July 6 on people.com.

Atop the story: Hanson is all grown up — and dads of 15! Inside their ‘awesome journey’ in the 25 years since “MMMBop.”

In this week’s issue of People, Hanson brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac open up about their rise to fame and life at home in Tulsa with their combined 15 kids.

People also made a 15-minute video with the Hanson brothers. Watch the video here.

The story said Isaac has three children (age range 15 to 8), Zac has five (14 years old to 16 months) and Taylor has seven (19 years old to 18 months)

Said Taylor in the story: “The job of being a dad is to sacrifice everything you want for that kid. I may be in the middle of meeting some famous musician, but, sorry, I’ve got to call my daughter and talk to her about her day.”

You can read the story here.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

