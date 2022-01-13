Hanson announces new album, tour

The Tulsa-based pop-rock trio Hanson announced a new Red Green Blue World Tour along with a new, unique album comprised of the group’s three solo-led projects. Tickets for the tour go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at hanson.net.

Hanson’s “Red Green Blue” album will be released May 20 via 3CG Records as the band is reaching a milestone of 30 years performing together. An announcement about the album said “Red Green Blue” brings together the band’s three unique creative voices like never before with a third of the album written and produced by each brother (Taylor, Red; Isaac, Green; and Zac, Blue).

The album was co-produced by Grammy-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco) and Grammy-winning artist and producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten).

“Going into our 30th year as a band, we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen,” Isaac Hanson said. “Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms.”