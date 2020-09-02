Hanson announces Cain's Ballroom concert series

The Tulsa-based trio Hanson announced a series of streamed shows that will originate from Cain’s Ballroom and the shows also will have limited capacity live audiences with tickets available for purchase only by Hanson.net members. Members can bring guests of their choosing.
“We’ve been missing you guys and we love the idea that we can get a limited number of people in here to share something together,” Zac Hanson said in a filmed-at-Cain’s Ballroom video that was posted to social media and to hanson.net.
Hanson will perform every month from October through January. Each month will feature a new concert series with a unique theme, making sure every show is a new experience, according to information on hanson.net.
“Each series will have three concerts at times designed for different regions of the world to ensure everyone has a chance to enjoy the concert experience live!” said the site. “In addition to streaming tickets, we’re happy to be able to offer limited in-person table seating tickets to Hanson.net members, so we can share the joy of live music both apart and together.”
Show dates are Oct. 9-11, Nov. 5-7, Dec. 4-6 and Jan. 8-10. The first theme will be announced at noon Sept. 8 with tickets for October concerts going on sale the same date. Tickets for streams are available to all viewers worldwide.
In-Person Tickets will only be sold as a reserved table of our with a very limited capacity. Tables will cost $160 per table/$40 per person, plus fees and will only be available online.
For more information, go to hanson.net.
