Halestorm rocks loudly, carries big sticks to Rocklahoma

A person could sustain an injury just watching Arejay’s drum solos. He wows crowds by playing with giant drumsticks that look like they could be pool cues. He indicated a better comparison might be a baseball bat. The oversized sticks are about a meter long and a couple of inches thick.

Playing drums with the giant sticks looks like hard work — because it is hard work.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “It took a while to kind of get the technique down with how to make those things work. And, still, I struggle with them. Like the other day I dropped the big stick in the middle of a solo, so I just picked the other one and just started bashing the drums with the one that I had. It takes some practice.”

Story behind the giant drumsticks? Funny story, said Arejay.

In Halestorm’s early days, local fans would come to gigs and hang out with the band between sets. One of the fans was the owner of a Chuck E. Cheese franchise. A Chuck E. Cheese location was closing and he offered Arejay a giant pair of drumsticks from the restaurant.

“Here you go. You can kind of put them on display,” the Chuck E. Cheese owner said.