Halestorm rocks loudly, carries big sticks to Rocklahoma

Halestorm drummer Arejay Hale was pitched this question: What was the moment in your career, whether it was an award or a compliment from another music artist, where you realized “hey, we belong.”
“Obviously, winning a Grammy in 2013 was a huge nod,” Hale said, referring to Halestorm’s victory in the category of best hard rock/metal performance for the song “Love Bites (So Do I).”
“It was like, ‘Oh my God, I guess we’re not crazy. I guess we are doing the right thing.’ But, I think the fact that we won in 2013 was one of the biggest shocks ever because we were up against these legendary artists (including Anthrax, Iron Maiden, Lamb of God, Marilyn Manson and Megadeth). We were absolutely sure we weren’t going to win, and when we won it, we were just like, oh God. It kind of changed things for us.”
A few months later in 2013, Hale was a winner in the category of best drummer at the Golden Gods Awards, an awards event created to celebrate excellence in the rock world.
Said Hale: “I think that those were two really big milestones for me personally, where I’m just like, OK, I think we’re on the right path here, you know?”
The path is leading Halestorm — a band fronted by his sister, Lzzy — back to Rocklahoma, a camping and music festival that will take place Sept. 3-5 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor.
With the exception of 2020, when there was no Rocklahoma due to COVID-19, the festival has taken place every year since 2007. Many of the biggest names in rock and metal have graced Rocklahoma stages.
Halestorm is a Rocklahoma veteran. Halestorm made its Rocklahoma debut in the big year (2013) mentioned above and will be performing at the festival for the fourth time.
“It’s a fun festival, man,” Hale said. “I love doing it. I love the stage. I love the crowd, like the crowd really comes out and they go crazy. And I love playing festivals cause we get to see all the bands that we know and love.”
Hale said it looks like Rocklahoma has a killer lineup this year and he’s excited to be a part of it. “It’s just a great, solid, well-run festival.”
Rocklahoma and the Mayes County Health Department are strongly encouraging fans to get vaccinated or receive a negative COVID test result prior to arrival to ensure the safety of fans.
Hale said Halestorm’s fans have been craving live shows. The band enjoys delivering live shows and providing a distraction from reality.
“So I just want to advocate to everybody to do the responsible thing,” Hale said.
“Get yourself vaccinated, wear a mask when you’re out in public, continue to social distance, wash your hands, and, when you’re at the shows, make sure you do everything you can to be responsible for yourself and everybody around you, because we want to continue to keep doing this and we want to keep doing it safely. We we want things to go back to normal and we don’t want to have to stop doing shows again.”
Halestorm is coming to Rocklahoma following the Aug. 18 release of the band’s first single (“Back from the Dead”) from a due-in-2022 album.
“We’ve lost a lot of people, but we can start healing again,” Lzzy said in a news release. “I appreciate the little things even more. I don’t only feel this confidence in myself, but also in every one of my band members. We’re not the same people — none of us could ever be. Halestorm is my source of my joy. It’s my connection. It’s the closest thing to my religion. We’re moving forward. With this next album, I hope we’re able to create a greater sense of community. We have a beautiful opportunity. When you listen to it, I want you to feel like you can walk through any fire.”
Arejay spent an unprecedented amount of time at home after the pandemic shut down the touring industry. He joked that, in past years, he spent about eight days a year at home.
“In normal times, especially in the beginning of an album cycle, we’re on the road like a good seven months out of the year or something like that,” he said. “This is the most time that I’ve spent off the road since our first album came out in 2009. For me it has been hard, but it has been kind of bittersweet because I’ve been enjoying my time at home that I don’t normally get to do. It’s kind of nice, but it also kind of sucks at the same time.”
Anyone who has a job that requires heavy travel, touring musicians included, may agree that being at a destination is great, but the actual travel is not so great. Wouldn’t it be fantastic if we could be zapped to places by way of a “Star Trek”-type transporter?
“Yes! Can we please invent teleporting?” Arejay said. “I don’t care if I turn into a fly.”
So, all things considered, did he find himself missing the road when Halestorm was stuck at home?
“Yeah. Of course. Definitely. Like I was saying, we’ve been on the road constantly since 2009, since our first record came out. So it has been over a decade of constant touring. And when you’re so used to it just being a part of you, it is kind of bizarre when all of a sudden you’re not on the road all the time and you’re at home and you’re like, ‘oh, how do I do normal? I don’t know how to do normal. It took a little bit of getting used to, but, like I was saying earlier, too, it was it was also kind of nice.”
Arejay said Halestorm isn’t the kind of band that knows how to give itself a mandatory break. In hindsight, he thinks the break was good for mental and physical health.
“I’m sure it’s pretty obvious, but playing drums will beat the hell out of you,” he said.
“It’ll beat up your body really bad. I came off the road with really bad shoulders and elbow pain and wrist pain and neck pain and stuff like that. Over the pandemic, I just really wanted to be proactive, so I just really focused on rehabilitating myself and focusing on my own physical health and all that. I think in a way it may have been a little bit of a silver lining, taking a year and a half off. I feel like I’m going back into it now with a whole new attitude and feeling more optimistic about going up there and bringing it, but also trying to take care of myself on the road.”
A person could sustain an injury just watching Arejay’s drum solos. He wows crowds by playing with giant drumsticks that look like they could be pool cues. He indicated a better comparison might be a baseball bat. The oversized sticks are about a meter long and a couple of inches thick.
Playing drums with the giant sticks looks like hard work — because it is hard work.
“It’s not easy,” he said. “It took a while to kind of get the technique down with how to make those things work. And, still, I struggle with them. Like the other day I dropped the big stick in the middle of a solo, so I just picked the other one and just started bashing the drums with the one that I had. It takes some practice.”
Story behind the giant drumsticks? Funny story, said Arejay.
In Halestorm’s early days, local fans would come to gigs and hang out with the band between sets. One of the fans was the owner of a Chuck E. Cheese franchise. A Chuck E. Cheese location was closing and he offered Arejay a giant pair of drumsticks from the restaurant.
“Here you go. You can kind of put them on display,” the Chuck E. Cheese owner said.
“Oh no,” Arejay said. “I’m going to play with these. So he came up to me at the next show and then I just busted them out during the drum solo just for fun and everybody loved it. It was like it got the biggest reaction. So we have just kind of kept i t in the show ever since. It has kind of just become part of the Halestorm show. Now when people come to a show, they expect to see the big sticks, you know? It’s the most stupid gag ever. It’s like not even all that special, but for some reason people like it, we have tried (to do shows without the giant sticks) and people would get disappointed. They would be like ‘I brought my daughter all the way out here to see the big sticks and you didn’t bring them.’ Oh, sorry. So now we’re stuck with them.”
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 23