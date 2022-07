GWAR is coming to Cain's Ballroom for The Black Death Rager World Tour on Sept. 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at the Cain's box office or at cainsballroom.com. Ticket prices start at $30.

Special guests include Light the Torch, Crobot and Nekrogobliken.

The show is for all ages and produced by Doc Roc Productions.

The heavy metal band Gwar formed in Virginia in 1984 and has since gone through a frequently rotating lineup of musicians, artists and filmmakers, a project of Slave Pit Inc.