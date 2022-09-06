Guthrie Green celebrates 10 years with free events

Guthrie Green opened in downtown Tulsa on Sept. 7, 2012.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, the park will host a series of events — movie screenings, concerts, poetry readings and more — that are free and open to the public.

“I’m a great believer in Guthrie Green,” said Ken Levit, executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation. “I’m excited about what its past has been and what its future will be.”

The area where Guthrie Green now sits was once an old freight yard where a gas station and parking lot were also located. In September 2012, the George Kaiser Family Foundation transformed the square block into a green space designed to serve as an urban hub for the Tulsa community.

“This block was a parking lot, which is a great thing if you’re a truck, but it wasn’t great as far as serving residents of Tulsa who wanted a more urban feel for their community,” Levit said. “The first major step we made as a foundation in this district was the creation of Guthrie Green.”

Guthrie Green’s creators aimed to make the park a focal point of sustainability by implementing solar panels, a geothermal well field and LED lighting. It was also important to make Guthrie Green a place where the city could come together to hang out, enjoy live music, take exercise classes and more. Since the park opened, it has hosted over 3,000 events.

“Guthrie Green, 10 years later, has really become the town square and created a vibrancy for arts and culture and celebration,” said Jeff Stava of the George Kaiser Family Foundation. “During our first holiday celebration, we had a mariachi band, and hundreds of kids were up here celebrating and dancing. It was the very first moment when I realized that parks matter, place matters, culture, arts, celebration and being together matters.”

Guthrie Green will host various free events throughout September to commemorate the park’s first 10 years and celebrate what’s to come.

“The next 10 years, I think, will be even more exciting,” Levit said.

Food Truck Wednesday Birthday Bash, Sept. 7The first Food Truck Wednesday of fall also falls on Guthrie Green’s 10th birthday. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., head to Guthrie Green to enjoy a variety of food and dessert trucks from vendors such as Manilla Ice, Pita Place, V’Fresco’s and more. The park will also have live music, lawn games and birthday giveaways for guests to enjoy. Make sure to grab a free piece of birthday cake, courtesy of Antoinette Baking Co.

Movie on the Green, Sept. 8Head to the park on Thursday for a special presentation by OKPOP featuring “Danny Boy” O’Connor, owner of the Outsiders House Museum, and Dylan Brodie, a producer for the hit TV series “Reservation Dogs.” Starting at 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a free screening of the latest episode of “Reservation Dogs.” Stick around afterward for a screening of “The Outsiders.” Free popcorn will be provided.

“It’s a great (event) because it’s Tulsa-driven,” said Julie Badin, executive director of Guthrie Green, the Gathering Place and LowDown.

10-year Celebration Concert, Sept. 9From 7-10 p.m., guests can enjoy live performances by United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, Parker Millsap and Samantha Crain, all from Oklahoma. Offerings from local food trucks and snack vendors will be available, as well.

“I’m a firm believer that music brings people together, and this space is a working model of that concept,” said Julie Watson, co-executive producer of Live from Cain’s. “This is community in action.”

Saturday Morning Cartoons, Sept. 10Pajama-wearing is encouraged on this nostalgic Saturday morning. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Guthrie Green will have oversized bean bags and blankets scattered across the lawn for guests to lounge on as they enjoy a mix of Saturday morning cartoons, past and present. A pancake artist will cook up free pancakes, and lawn games and kid-friendly coloring activities will also be available.

Hip-Hop 918, Sept. 18On Sunday, Sept. 18 (918 Day), the park will host “Hip-Hop 918: Kickin’ It Old School.” The event, which lasts from 7 to 10 p.m., will include music and dance performances that pay homage to the hip-hop era of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. The Sugar Hill Gang will be there to perform classic hits like “Rapper’s Delight” and “Apache.” Other performers include Melle Mel & Scorpio as well as British rapper Monie Love. Artists like Steph Simon and several other local rappers will perform.

“I’m looking forward to more hip-hop, more performances … more (artists) in the Tulsa music community having this platform, whether it’s First Fridays, MayFest or Hip-Hop 918,” Simon said. “I appreciate what Guthrie Green has brought to the table.”

For more information about Guthrie Green or its 10-year anniversary celebration, visit guthriegreen.com.