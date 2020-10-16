 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guthrie Center, ahha Tulsa launch Tiny Hoots concert series

Guthrie Center, ahha Tulsa launch Tiny Hoots concert series

{{featured_button_text}}

A new series of outdoor concerts will begin Saturday, Oct. 17, as the Woody Guthrie Center, ahha Tulsa and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture present Tiny Hoots.

The concerts will be held at the Jack & Ann Graves Garden for the Arts, ahha’s outdoor venue just north of the Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St. Physically distanced seating will be arranged on the lawn and at small tables.

Tickets are $40-$60 and must be purchased in advance. To purchase: ahhatulsa.org/tiny-hoots.

Grazzhopper, the bluegrass ensemble led by banjoist Cody Brewer, will open the series, performing Saturday, Oct. 17.

Additional concerts in the series will feature Kalyn Fay on Oct. 24 and Casii Stephan on Nov. 14. All concerts will begin at 6 p.m.

Tiny Hoots is made possible through a partnership among the organizations and funds from Tulsa FMAC’s Play Tulsa Music initiative. Play Tulsa Music is made possible through Tulsa County CARES.

Featured video

Treat yourself at Tulsa’s top bakeries

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News