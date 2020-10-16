Guthrie Center, ahha Tulsa launch Tiny Hoots concert series

A new series of outdoor concerts will begin Saturday, Oct. 17, as the Woody Guthrie Center, ahha Tulsa and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture present Tiny Hoots.
The concerts will be held at the Jack & Ann Graves Garden for the Arts, ahha’s outdoor venue just north of the Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St. Physically distanced seating will be arranged on the lawn and at small tables.
Tickets are $40-$60 and must be purchased in advance. To purchase: ahhatulsa.org/tiny-hoots.
Grazzhopper, the bluegrass ensemble led by banjoist Cody Brewer, will open the series, performing Saturday, Oct. 17.
Additional concerts in the series will feature Kalyn Fay on Oct. 24 and Casii Stephan on Nov. 14. All concerts will begin at 6 p.m.
Tiny Hoots is made possible through a partnership among the organizations and funds from Tulsa FMAC’s Play Tulsa Music initiative. Play Tulsa Music is made possible through Tulsa County CARES.
