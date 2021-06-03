Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel coming to Cox Business Convention Center

Acoustic guitar artist Tommy Emmanuel, whose five-decade career has gained him fans from around the world, will perform Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Cox Business Convention Center’s Legacy Hall.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 18 and will be available online at www.coxcentertulsa.com.

A noted finger-style guitarist, Emmanuel frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the supporting chords and the bass simultaneously. His talents have carried him to the far corners of the globe, but Emmanuel never plays the same show twice because he improvises big chunks of every show, according to an ews release.

Emmanuel started professionally at age 6, rising through the ranks as a studio player and member of several Australian rock bands before he set off on a solo career.

One of only five musicians handpicked by his mentor, Chet Atkins, as a Certified Guitar Player, Emmanuel has gained many accolades, including two Grammy nominations and two ARIA Awards from the Australian Recording Industry Association. He has been voted Favorite Acoustic Guitarist in Guitar Player Magazine and Acoustic Guitar Magazine’s reader polls.

