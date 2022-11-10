Guitar House of Tulsa owner releasing album

Drew Winn, owner of Guitar House of Tulsa, is releasing a debut album.

His self-titled release features a lineup of A-list Nashville players and is due Nov. 15 on all major streaming platforms.

The story behind the album:

En route to a trade show in Orlando, Winn stopped at the Nashville home of friend Tom Bukovac, a noted session musician and producer. Pulling out guitars to trade a tune or two before moving on to a game of chess, Bukovac encouraged Winn to play one of his original songs, with Bukovac improvising accompaniment.

“We should make a record,” Bukovac told Winn.

Two months later, they did.

A news release for the album said it contains 11 diverse and “beautifully crafted” original songs, along with one cover and a co-write with longtime friend Nathan Clewell.

The release said Winn’s warm, emotive vocals are backed by a band that was hand-picked by Bukovac. Members of the band had previously teamed with artists like Stevie Nicks, Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock and Vince Gill.

The album was recorded at drummer Dorian Crozier’s studio in Nashville and mixed by six-time Grammy Award-winning record producer and engineer Vance Powell (Phish, Chris Stapleton, Jack White).

“The recording session can only be described as capturing lighting in a bottle,” Winn said. “The musicians were all in and all on. It was such an amazing experience to work with this incredibly talented group of people. I’m grateful to my friend, Tom, for creating the opportunity.”

Digital downloads can be purchased here. CDs and album pre-orders are available here. Stream “Drew’s Album Party” featuring an acoustic version of “Don’t Wait,” on Tom Bukovac’s “Homeskoolin’” YouTube channel here.

Born in Stillwater, Winn has spent a lifetime buying and selling guitars, beginning as a 15-year-old at Stillwater’s iconic Daddy O’s Music.

Winn began playing at 14, writing his first songs in high school, and performing at open mics as a student at Oklahoma State University.

Winn has traveled the world in pursuit of rare and vintage instruments, opening his own online business two decades ago. When he’s not on the road hunting down instruments, he can be found at Guitar House of Tulsa.