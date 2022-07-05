Guessing game: Which local celebrity will be unmasked at Tulsa Masked Singer tour stop?

Hey, Tulsa. Who do you know who might be under the mask?

The hit television show “The Masked Singer” begat a national tour. An Oklahoma tour stop arrives Sunday, July 10 at Tulsa Theater.

Each tour stop features a local celebrity in disguise. The audience will try to decipher clues to guess the identity of the local celebrity before an unmasking at show’s end.

Who will the Tulsa celebrity be?

Director Mark “Swany” Swanhart took part in a phone interview in advance of the tour stop. It would have been dirty to ask Swanhart to “out” the secret celebrity prior to the show -- and he surely wouldn’t have revealed that bit of classified info anyway. Why ruin the surprise? But, asked about doing homework to find local celebrities, he said there is no shortage of people.

“When we ask somebody to come out, they normally say yes,” he said. “And the other part of that is you want somebody who is unexpected, but also maybe has a bit of a performing background in them. We have had a wide array of sports figures, television stars, newscasters, radio hosts. And it has just been really fun to see those people get a chance to perform.”

For instance: Former NFL running back Jonathan Stewart, the Carolina Panthers’ all-time rushing leader, was the secret celebrity at a tour stop in North Carolina. “He came out and was really, really amazing,” Swanhart said.

It’s OK to let this cat out of the bag. Natasha Bedingfield will grace the stage at the Tulsa tour stop. The Grammy-nominated British singer and songwriter is the tour host and will perform. Swanhart said Bedingfield sings nine songs at tour stops, including some of her hits (among them: “Pocketful of Sunshine” and “Unwritten”) and selected covers, including Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Bedingfield is no stranger to “The Masked Singer.” She was a competitor during season six, when “The Masked Singer” was the top-ranked unscripted series of the fall 2021 TV season. Season eight premieres Sept. 21 on FOX.

What is it about the television show that appeals to people?

“I think a couple of things,” Swanhart said. “I think it’s out of the box. I think TV producers can get a little caught up sometimes in our ‘this is what TV is and is supposed to be.’”

Continuing, Swanhart said two plus two equals four, but “The Masked Singer” came in and said two plus two equals five. “It’s kind of this other world that you are stepping into and I also just think people love guessing games.”

For those unfamiliar with the TV show’s format, singing celebrities face off against each other without viewers seeing their faces. Competitors wear costumes to conceal their identities. Show judges and TV viewers don’t know who is incognito until unmaskings occur during the course of a season.

The Tulsa pop-rock trio Hanson wore Russian doll costumes while appearing on the show in 2021. Among other past participants are T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa and Jewel.

A decision was made to spin “The Masked Singer” into a live stage show. But how do you do that? Swanhart said it wasn’t easy to translate the television series into a stage show.

“If you tour something like ‘America’s Got Talent’ or some of these other shows, you take the talent and you put it on stage, right?” he said. “In this case, it didn’t translate to stage that easily because you couldn’t take a bunch of stars out and then reveal them in the first city and then the (secret) is out. So you kind of had to come up with something, and it took a minute, to kind of come up with something that actually worked -- something that actually works really well where we give the characters a voice.”

By characters, Swanhart was referring to the elaborate and visually striking costumes from “The Masked Singer.” Fan-favorite characters from past seasons are part of the tour: Queen of Hearts, Taco, Alien, Robot, Baby, Monster and Thingamabob. Also, original characters debuted on the tour, including an oversized microphone with microphone minions.

In television show-inspired source material, a theatrical element of characters coming to life, audience participation moments and a pop concert’s worth of Bedingfield songs, the tour found its cocktail.

“Reception has been great,” Swanhart said. “The really cool thing has been to see how wide the age group is. That’s where I have been really surprised. There are kids coming. They are anywhere from 5 to 12 years old that are dressed up like Thingamabob. ... and then you have got your seniors that are there also. Parents, grandparents, kids.”

Swanhart said audiences start screaming as soon as venue lights go dark and shows start. He said it’s like you’ve been watching this on TV and now Hollywood has come to town for a little bit.

“I think what will surprise people in the show is you will be laughing, you will be screaming, you will be crying,” he said.

“I think we give you the gamut. Beautiful moments. Hilarious moments. Silly moments. Important moments. It’s a good piece of theater and it’s really fun. I am very, very proud of this show to come out and be able to give some entertainment to people, and I mean that. We need to have a little fun.”

