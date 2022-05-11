Groundwaves hip hop mentoring program debuts at Skyline Mansion

The Tulsa-based non-profit organization Tulsa Creative Engine (TCE) is teaming up with the hip-hop movement Fire in Little Africa to bring Groundwaves, a hip-hop open microphone and mentorship program, to Tulsa.

Created by West Coast hip-hop artist Murs, each Groundwaves open microphone night serves as a collaborative effort with the audience and Murs providing real-time feedback and support. Performers also can sign-up for one-on-one mentorship sessions with Murs to discuss artistic development, the business of music and other topics.

The monthly event kicks off Thursday, May 12 at Skyline Mansion. Sign-ups begin at 5 p.m. day of show, in-person only. The open microphone begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Future dates are June 15, July 14, Aug. 11, Sep. 15, and Oct. 13.

TCE executive director Chris Davis said in a news release that the event furthers a mission of investing in ground-level artists.

“Tulsa is filled with talented artists but we need more resources to develop talent and help them flourish in the music industry,” he said. “Groundwaves is a great example of resource that can help Tulsa hip-hop artists learn and grow in their craft.”

Steph Simon, a music artist and Fire in Little Africa executive producer, said working with Murs is a special opportunity for the Tulsa hip-hop community.

“Murs is one of those DIY driven artists that laid the foundation for how I think about my care today,” Simon said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to host his Groundwaves event in the Skyline Mansion and I’m looking for to building with him in the future.”

For more information visit TulsaCreativeEngine.org or FireInLittleAfrica.com.

