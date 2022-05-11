 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Groundwaves hip hop mentoring program debuts at Skyline Mansion

  • 0
Steph Simon

Steph Simon performs at the Skyline Mansion, which will serve as the site of a Groundwaves mentoring program in Tulsa.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

The Tulsa-based non-profit organization Tulsa Creative Engine (TCE) is teaming up with the hip-hop movement Fire in Little Africa to bring Groundwaves, a hip-hop open microphone and mentorship program, to Tulsa.

Created by West Coast hip-hop artist Murs, each Groundwaves open microphone night serves as a collaborative effort with the audience and Murs providing real-time feedback and support. Performers also can sign-up for one-on-one mentorship sessions with Murs to discuss artistic development, the business of music and other topics.

The monthly event kicks off Thursday, May 12 at Skyline Mansion. Sign-ups begin at 5 p.m. day of show, in-person only. The open microphone begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Future dates are June 15, July 14, Aug. 11, Sep. 15, and Oct. 13.

TCE executive director Chris Davis said in a news release that the event furthers a mission of investing in ground-level artists.

People are also reading…

“Tulsa is filled with talented artists but we need more resources to develop talent and help them flourish in the music industry,” he said. “Groundwaves is a great example of resource that can help Tulsa hip-hop artists learn and grow in their craft.”

Steph Simon, a music artist and Fire in Little Africa executive producer, said working with Murs is a special opportunity for the Tulsa hip-hop community.

“Murs is one of those DIY driven artists that laid the foundation for how I think about my care today,” Simon said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to host his Groundwaves event in the Skyline Mansion and I’m looking for to building with him in the future.”

For more information visit TulsaCreativeEngine.org or FireInLittleAfrica.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lady Gaga expanding Haus Labs' beauty collection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert