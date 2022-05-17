'Greenwood Overcomes' to be rebroadcast

Tulsa Opera's "Greenwood Overcomes," the landmark 2021 concert featuring eight leading Black classical artists performing works by 23 living Black composers that marked the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, will be broadcast nationally on public media stations beginning June 5.

The two-hour radio broadcast, produced by the Boston-based GBH Music, will be available for on-demand streaming on the Classical Radio Boston website, classicalwcrb.org.

The original concert was performed May 1 at the Tulsa PAC and starred mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves; soprano Leah Hawkins; soprano Leona Mitchell; tenor Issachah Savage; tenor Noah Stewart; mezzo-soprano Krysty Swann; bass Kevin Thompson; and bass-baritone Davóne Tines.

The program, which included eight world premieres, was co-curated by Tulsa Opera Artistic Director and composer Tobias Picker and Metropolitan Opera pianist and Assistant Conductor Howard Watkins, who also served as accompanist for the performers.

The "Greenwood Overcomes" broadcast will weave together recordings from the original Tulsa Opera concert with interviews of Picker, Watkins and Tines to bring listeners on a journey through the events of the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history.

"With 'Greenwood Overcomes,' Tulsa Opera wanted to honor the innocent victims of the Tulsa massacre with a celebration of life,” Picker said. “It is gratifying to know that these voices and this music will resonate beyond Tulsa with this GBH broadcast."

"Greenwood Overcomes" features Tulsa Opera commissions by 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis; composer and pianist Stewart Goodyear; composer and conductor James Lee III; and Florence Price Award-winning composer Nkeiru Okoye and two premieres by Haitian composer David Bontemps.

"As soon as we learned about this program — which so beautifully lifts the voices of Black classical artists and composers — I was committed to bringing this incredible concert to as wide an audience as possible,” said Anthony Rudel, General Manager of GBH Music. “From the outset, we set out to present these stunning performances in a way that placed them in a historical context and also within the vibrant framework of music in today’s world.

"'Greenwood Overcomes' was in the final stages of production during the horrific racist attack in Buffalo this weekend, a reminder of the violence and hate still alive in our culture," Rudel said. "It is our hope that the program promotes healing and our shared humanity, when it is needed most."

