Greensky Bluegrass coming to Cain's Ballroom
  • Updated
Greensky Bluegrass

Mike Bont of Greensky Bluegrass plays the banjo during a past performance at the Outside Lands Music & Art Festival in San Francisco. Greensky Bluegrass is coming to Cain's Ballroom in 2022. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Amy Harris

Greensky Bluegrass, a genre-bending bluegrass/rock band from Michigan, will perform Thursday, March 10 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets start at $27.50, plus fees. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

