Green Day visit to Tulsa included Cain's Ballroom show, BOK rehearsals, Outsiders House tour

“Thank you Cain’s Ballroom for all the work you put into this event,” Angelene Ripley Wright posted on Facebook. “My heart needed a surprise Green Day show. I just didn’t know it. There was such a beautiful, fun happy-loving energy on the air. I cried a little before it even started! Also, I loved seeing (Billie Joe Armstrong’s) family up in the balcony.

During a 2017 BOK Center concert, Armstrong told the crowd, “My mother’s from Oklahoma. No wonder I’m crazy.” It has been reported that Armstrong’s mother, Ollie, is from Sperry and moved to California when she was a teen.

Chad Rodgers of Cain’s Ballroom called the Green Day show one of the biggest events — if not the biggest — in the history of the venue.

“It definitely seems like this show will be remembered in history, about as much as the 1978 Sex Pistols show is, in terms of significance,” he said. “Yesterday’s show will always stand as one of the most historic shows in the venue’s long-storied history. And now we can finally say Green Day has played Cain’s Ballroom!”