Green Day visit to Tulsa included Cain's Ballroom show, BOK rehearsals, Outsiders House tour

A memorable new chapter in the storied history of Cain’s Ballroom was added when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Green Day popped in for a sold-out show at the venue Tuesday night.
Green Day is scheduled to begin its Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
While on the way to the tour’s launch point, why not rehearse for the tour at Tulsa’s BOK Center and do a warm-up show at a cozy and historic venue? The Tuesday show at Cain’s Ballroom wasn’t announced until 10 a.m. the day before the gig. The show sold out in about 40 minutes.
Not wanting to put the Hella Mega Tour in jeopardy, Green Day required all ticket-buyers — no exceptions — for the Cain’s Ballroom show be vaccinated for COVID-19. Among reasons cited was the indoor venue and the recent spike of the Delta variant.
Fans waited in line outside Cain’s Ballroom in advance of the doors opening. The doors opened two hours before the show started to allow time for proof of vaccination to be checked.
Green Day performed its first concert in more than a year. Fans were treated to an 18-song set that began with “Welcome to Paradise” and included the KISS song “Rock and Roll All Nite.”
“Thank you Cain’s Ballroom for all the work you put into this event,” Angelene Ripley Wright posted on Facebook. “My heart needed a surprise Green Day show. I just didn’t know it. There was such a beautiful, fun happy-loving energy on the air. I cried a little before it even started! Also, I loved seeing (Billie Joe Armstrong’s) family up in the balcony.
During a 2017 BOK Center concert, Armstrong told the crowd, “My mother’s from Oklahoma. No wonder I’m crazy.” It has been reported that Armstrong’s mother, Ollie, is from Sperry and moved to California when she was a teen.
Chad Rodgers of Cain’s Ballroom called the Green Day show one of the biggest events — if not the biggest — in the history of the venue.
“It definitely seems like this show will be remembered in history, about as much as the 1978 Sex Pistols show is, in terms of significance,” he said. “Yesterday’s show will always stand as one of the most historic shows in the venue’s long-storied history. And now we can finally say Green Day has played Cain’s Ballroom!”
The day before the show, Green Day toured the Outsiders House Museum, an attraction that has become a hotspot for celebrity visits. Leonardo DiCaprio, who is in Oklahoma for the filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” recently made a surprise visit to the museum.
Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum said it was the second time Green Day had been to the house. The first time was in 2015, just weeks after the house had been acquired and renovations had begun. “So thanks again Green Day for stopping by to see it completed,” he said. “Stay Gold!”
The museum is dedicated to “The Outsiders,” a filmed-in-Tulsa 1983 movie that helped launched the careers of a slew of young actors. Tulsa author S.E. Hinton wrote the book that inspired the film.
The Outsiders House Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday this week. O’Connor said the museum is opening to the public on a Friday for the first time. Admission is $10 per person and children 6-under will be admitted free.
Tulsa World Magazine summer edition
Photos: Green Day plays Cain's Ballroom 'surprise warmup show' ahead of tour kickoff in Texas
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Green Day
Digital Editor's Offer: 1 year for $26
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES