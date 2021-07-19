Green Day performing vaccinated-only show tomorrow at Cain's Ballroom

How about this for a quick surprise: It was announced Monday morning that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Green Day will perform Tuesday, July 20 at Cain’s Ballroom.
Cain’s popped the news on social media, saying that Green Day will perform in Tulsa in advance of the group’s Hella Mega Tour that kicks off Saturday in Dallas. The announcement was followed by a news release.
Tickets went on sale at cainsballroom.com at 10 a.m. Monday and sold out in less than an hour, confirmed Chad Rodgers of Cain's Ballroom.
Due to the recent spike of the COVID-19 delta variant and because the show is indoors, it will be a fully vaccinated show.
When the show was announced, the news release said all attendees must be at least 12 years old, with a photo ID and proof of vaccination. “No exceptions at all,” said the news release.
"The date of your last injection must be dated no later than July 6. ... Admission will be denied if proper proof is not provided," according to the release.
Tickets started at $47.50, plus fees. There was a two-ticket limit per person.
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 20
Gallery: Memorabilia bound for Tulsa's OKPOP Museum
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
A three-time national fiddle champ, Berline played or recorded with Bill Monroe, the Flying Burrito Brothers, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Willie Nelson, The Eagles, The Byrds, Earl Scruggs, Rod Stewart, the Doobie Brothers, John Denver and Tammy Wynette.
"A Luthier's Tale: The Craft of Stringed Instruments" collects examples of handmade acoustic and electric guitars, along with banjos, violins, violas, cellos and double-basses, which either were made by Tulsa-area artists, or at least have some kind of Tulsa connection.
Gary Lewis, the son of actor and comedian Jerry Lewis, fronted a hit-making band in the 1960s and lived in Tulsa in the 1970s. Leon Russell arranged the band's hits and recommended Tulsans as band members.
The event is sponsored by Oxford American, the Southern literary magazine based in Little Rock, Ark., in collaboration with The Woody Guthrie Center and Vernon AME Church in Tulsa, as well as Fayetteville Roots and the University of Arkansas' Center for Multicultural & Diversity Education.