'Greaser' homecoming: Tommy Howell returns for album release, benefit concert with Tanya Tucker

Actor and music artist Tommy Howell will be in Tulsa when his debut album is released, which seems just about right.

Howell and Tulsa are forever connected in a “stay gold” kind of way because his first starring role came when he played Ponyboy Curtis in Francis Ford Coppola’s shot-in-Tulsa 1983 film “The Outsiders.”

The 40th anniversary of the movie’s release is next month. Howell is returning to greaser turf to celebrate not only the release of his first album, but also an opportunity to open for country music royalty.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Howell and his band will be a support act for Tanya Tucker at the Cove, River Spirit Casino’s concert venue.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Howell will host an album listening party at the Outsiders House Museum. The museum was his movie home during the making of “The Outsiders.”

“That’s going to be a lot of fun,” Howell said. “I’ve got my album coming out that Friday, and then we are opening up the doors to the museum over there and inviting people to hang out with us. We are just going to listen to some music and tell some stories and share some thoughts about (‘The Outsiders’) locations and hanging around the house.”

The River Spirit Casino event is a benefit concert for Muscogee Creek Nation veterans.

“A friend of mine works with the Muscogee Creek Nation there, and they are trying to do a good thing and raise awareness and focus on trying to make a better life for those people,” Howell said.

“It’s just a real pleasure to roll up my sleeves and do a little double-dipping. I get to help out these cats, as well as open for Tanya Tucker.”

Proceeds from the show will help veterans combat homelessness and provide hunger relief in addition to assisting with physical and mental wellness for veterans. Want to go to the show or send a veteran to the show? Tickets are available at riverspirittulsa.com.

Howell, asked if he had an appreciation for Tucker, said comparisons can be drawn between Tucker and S.E. Hinton, whose book was the source material for the Coppola film. Hinton wrote “The Outsiders” when she was a teen at Will Rogers High School. Tucker charted her first hit, “Delta Dawn,” when she was 13. They were successful at a young age in a man’s world.

“I think, to some degree, there is something I can relate to in those people and understand what they have gone through, and also from a business standpoint,” said Howell, who was in his early teens when he starred in “The Outsiders.” “But it is pretty remarkable to be able to go and work with Tanya Tucker. Just being such a fan my whole life, I don’t really have the words for it, to be honest with you. I’m really looking forward to just meeting her and telling her how I feel and hanging out for a few minutes, you know?”

The rival groups in “The Outsiders” are the greasers and the socs. Proof that they can get along? Darren Dalton played soc Randy Anderson in the film. They shared a heart-to-heart chat in a car parked outside a Tastee Freez in the film, and they have remained friends for decades. Dalton described Howell as “more than a brother to me.”

“I love that he is out there just having fun, doing his stuff and playing his music,” Dalton said.

Dalton’s brother, Eric, is a guitarist in Howell’s band, the Pony Express.

“He is a fantastic musician,” Howell said. “He lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. I guess about seven or eight months ago I went to Albuquerque to go shoot my own series, and my guitarist and I had split up. And I started working with Darren’s brother in Albuquerque, and he is like a full-time member of the band now. ... I look at him on stage and I’m like, ‘Damn, man, you look like Darren Dalton.’”

Howell said he has a great band. Asked if there was always a music artist in him trying to get out, he told a story about how he took up music after COVID arrived.

“I have always wanted to do it, but I came from sort of a music-less home,” he said. “Mom and Dad didn’t usually listen to music. There weren’t a lot of people around me that were involved in music, but I was always a fan, and I always drifted close to the musicians.”

Continuing, Howell said, “I finally had an idea where I wanted to make a movie about a country and western artist that is sort of the J.D. Salinger of music. He writes one album. It is a big success, and he ends up walking away from the business (to become a cowboy). It was something I wanted to do, and I could do the rodeo stuff, but the guitar playing was something I hadn’t done. When COVID hit, it kind of slowed everything down and gave me a chance to get in front of this idea to start working with a guitar. I didn’t know it was going to lead to this passion that I developed writing songs, but I found that the two-hour storytelling format was pretty transferrable to the two-minute storytelling format for me. I had basically trained my whole life for this time.”

Howell graduated from self-taught musician to Nashville-based performer and recording artist.

“To be able to get it done was remarkable,” he said. “What I mean by that is to be 55 and to get a guitar and to be starting a new career, most people would think you are pretty dumb, and they would be right, but it has just been the best thing for me ever. It has really been fantastic and I get to go up on stage and I am not playing a character. I am playing music from myself and I am connecting to the people and sharing some stories and not hiding behind makeup and a role, and that’s also new and kind of fun.”

Howell said his second career is “the first time I have ever done anything for me.”

“I spent a lifetime trying to please everybody else,” he explained. “When you are in movies, you have to try to please a lot of other people. When I received my album in full the other day for the first time, it was a moving moment for me. It was such a sense of accomplishment, but, at the same time, I’m the one responsible for it, and there is something really cool about that, as well.”

The album title is “American Storyteller.” Three songs can be sampled on tommyhowellmusic.com, including “Rose Hill,” “Whiskey Demon” and “Ponygirl.”

“The ‘Ponygirl’ song was based on a song written in 1908,” he said. “Basically it was sort of a frolicking barroom song about a girl looking for her Ponyboy. She wanted a cowboy. Springsteen covered it. I have heard about four or five different versions of that lullaby, and of course ‘Ponygirl’ is totally different, but there are some similarities. I just fell in love with the idea. Ponyboy has got to be looking for his Ponygirl, so it made a little sense.”

Howell will be seen and his music will be heard in “Ride,” an upcoming modern-day cowboy crime film that stars Howell alongside Annabeth Gish and Forrie J. Smith.

“We’re going to put a song or two in ‘Ride,’” Howell said. “That’s a big part of why I wanted to do that thing. People are really opening up to that side of me. Of course, so many people still don’t know I do music, but we have been pretty lucky. The people that hear our stuff have been really kind.”