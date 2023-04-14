Country singer, Granger Smith, is bringing his "Like a River" farewell tour to Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa this summer.

On Aug. 24, Smith will be playing hits from "over the course of his groundbreaking career" that "has amassed a massive and rabid audience now known as "Yee Yee Nation" built through heavy touring and grassroots fan engagement," a news release states.

Smith is also known for hit singles like "Backroad Song" from his album "Remington," which is certified RIAA Platinum and garnered a BMI Country Award, the release continues.

Most recently, Smith "made his acting debut in the Pureflix film Moonrise...and includes music from his just-released new album of the same name," the release reads.

Tickets for the show are available now starting at $30, the release states.