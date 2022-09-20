Grand Funk Railroad to perform at Hard Rock Casino Jan. 19

"The American Band," Grand Funk Railroad, is celebrating 53 years of hard rock with its 2022-2023 tour, and the band will be coming to Tulsa in January in a venue fit for the celebration.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the group – which laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard-driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies – will hit the Hard Rock Live stage inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Tickets went on sale Friday and start at $29.50.

The band consists of original founding members Don Brewer and bassist Mel Schacher, known as “The God of Thunder, along with singer Max Carl, a rock veteran from 38 Special; lead guitarist Bruce Kulick, who’s best known for his 12 years with KISS; keyboardist Tim Cushion, who has worked with Bob Seger; and English soul man Robert Palmer.

Hailing from Flint, Michigan, Grand Funk Railroad has charted 19 singles, eight Top 40 hits and two No. 1 singles.

Megahits such as “We’re an American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home,” “Locomotion” and “Some Kind of Wonderful” still receive continuous airplay on classic rock radio stations across the U.S.

Grand Funk Railroad continues to tour throughout the world, bringing classic rock to life by selling out shows in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and South America.

For more information on Grand Funk Railroad, visit www.GrandFunkRailroad.com.