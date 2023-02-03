Will the dizzying rise of Oologah singer-songwriter Zach Bryan include a Grammy win?

Find out Sunday, Feb. 5, when the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed live and on demand on Paramount+. The Trevor Noah-hosted awards show will begin at 7 p.m. and will include performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

It was announced in November that Bryan, 26, had secured his first Grammy nomination. He was nominated in the category of best country solo performance for “Something in the Orange.” His competitors in the category are Kelsea Ballerini (“Heartfirst”), Miranda Lambert (“In His Arms”), Maren Morris (“Circles Around This Town”) and Willie Nelson (“Live Forever”).

Bryan’s sister, Mac Taylor, said this week that she and the family are “incredibly proud” of him.

“It has changed our lives completely because of all that he has accomplished,” Taylor said. “It’s crazy because there is not one thing that I really stick to in my mind that I am the most proud of. It’s just an accumulation of ‘I can’t believe he did all that.’”

There’s a lot of “all that,” and it happened in a hurry.

“It sounds cheesy, but if anybody could do it, I feel like he could,” Taylor said. “It’s unbelievable, but it’s just a testament to him because he just started writing and he just put it out there.”

Taylor said her brother has always been into music but didn’t start playing guitar until he was in middle school.

“He ‘semi’ would play throughout high school, but there was so much other stuff going on,” she said. “I think he really started writing music and connecting, or sharing it with people at least, when he first got into the Navy."

Bryan, a 2014 Oologah alum, began uploading his music to YouTube while in the Navy. He released albums in 2019 and 2020. A video for the platinum-certified “Heading South,” a song on his second album, was shot at his barracks and viewed by millions, never mind that it had no music industry backing.

The Navy honorably discharged Bryan in 2021, freeing him up to go as far as he can go in music, which, at this point, is 3 billion global streams.

Bryan signed with Warner Records and released his first album ("American Heartbreak") for the label in 2021. "American Heartbreak" debuted at No. 1 on the country albums chart and premiered in the top five of the Billboard 200. It became Spotify’s most-streamed country album of 2022.

“I would say true love of anything is supposed to rip your heart out and put it back together all in the same go round,” Bryan said in a news release when the album was unleashed. “This album to me is all the trials we face day in and day out, and I wrote all the stories on it hoping someone, somewhere might relate or some kid might pick up an instrument and replicate it in an effort to be an artist.”

Each date on Bryan’s American Heartbreak Tour sold out in minutes, according to a news release from Warner Records.

On Dec. 25, he released a live album ("All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster") recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and, on Jan. 19, he announced his most ambitious tour yet. The Burn Burn Burn North American Tour is scheduled to begin May 10 and will include an Aug. 11 performance at BOK Center. Will he own a Grammy trophy when he returns to his home state? The Los Angeles Times wrote that Bryan should win, but Willie Nelson will win.

Bryan’s sister is in the entertainment field, too. Mac Taylor’s Comedy Revue (stand-up, sketch, improv) takes place every other month at area venues. The next two scheduled shows are Feb. 10 at the Venue Shrine and April 7 at the Blackbird on Pearl. Seek out Mac Taylor’s Comedy Revue on Facebook or Instagram for details.

In addition to Bryan, there are other Oklahomans with ties to the upcoming Grammy Awards. Some (Reba McEntire, for instance) are obvious, but others were unearthed by Ryan LaCroix, KOSU's director of content and audience development.

• In 1994, McEntire won a Grammy for best country vocal collaboration when she teamed with Linda Davis on the duet “Does He Love You.” McEntire has an opportunity to win a second Grammy with the same song, albeit with a new duet partner. She recorded a new version with Dolly Parton that was nominated in the category of best country duo/group performance.

Other nominees in the category: “Wishful Drinking” (Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt), “Midnight Rider’s Prayer” (Brothers Osborne), “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” (Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert), “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde) and “Going Where The Lonely Go” (Robert Plant and Alison Krauss).

• Pryor High School alum Tom Yarbrough is credited as an arranger on an album ("Confessio: Irish American Roots") from Keith and Kristyn Getty. Confessio was nominated for best roots gospel album.

• Songwriter, music artist and filmmaker Luke Dick, who grew up in the Oklahoma City area, was a co-producer and co-wrote nine of 15 tracks on a Miranda Lambert album ("Palomino") that was nominated in the category of best country album.

• Kitt Wakeley, who grew up in Holdenville, earned a nomination in the category of best classical compendium for “An Adoption Story” with Starr Parodi and Jeff Fair.

• Tulsa singer, songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder co-wrote one song each on best rock album nominees by Machine Gun Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne. Tedder was among co-producers on the Machine Gun Kelly album.

• Four of five nominees in the best traditional pop vocal album category have Oklahoma ties.

A Michael Buble album includes one song written by Tedder.

A Norah Jones Christmas album includes the holiday standard “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which was co-written by Broken Arrow-born Tulsa Central alum Ralph Blane. Jones’ mother, Sue, was an Oklahoman.

Tulsa-born St. Vincent (Annie Clark) played guitar on one track (“I Still Believe”) of a Diana Ross Grammy-nominated album.

A Pentatonix album was nominated. Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix is from Texas, but attended the University of Oklahoma.

