Goo Goo Dolls coming to Tulsa in November

  • Updated
Goo Goo Dolls 2022 show

Robby Takac, left, and John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls perform March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is bringing the Goo Goo Dolls to Tulsa on Nov. 12.

 Amy Harris, Invision via AP file

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is bringing the Goo Goo Dolls to Tulsa on Nov. 12.

The band that soared to fame in the late 1990s has a new album — "Chaos in Bloom," released last week — as well as a live set filmed during COVID-19 titled “Grounded with the Goo Goo Dolls."

Tickers for the show at Hard Rock Live start at $49.50 and go on sale Friday. Go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com, call 918-384-ROCK or visit the box office from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Known for hits including “Name,” “Iris” and “Slide,” Goo Goo Dolls started in Buffalo, New York, when guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rzeznik joined bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska to release a self-titled debut album in 1987.

The band got even more airplay in 1998 when "Iris" was featured on the “City of Angels” movie soundtrack. The Goo Goo Dolls ballad received three Grammy nominations after spending 18 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s charts.

Go to GooGooDolls.com for more information.

