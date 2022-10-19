Gogol Bordello, multi-cultural group with link to Ukraine, performing at Cain's Ballroom

Gogol Bordello, a New York-based multi-cultural band that combines eastern, western and latin traditions, will perform Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Cain’s Ballroom in support of a new album, “Solidaritine.” Tickets are available at cainsballroom.com.

Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hutz said this about his homeland of Ukraine: “If you go to Ukraine now, people are fighting with integrity, heroism, and, believe it or not, humor too. Despite anything, the Ukrainian people somehow just find a way to rise above these atrocities. They are demonstrating exactly that human potential that we are talking about. It’s there within us if you cultivate it”

Hutz dropped a Woody Guthrie reference in the band's newest bio.

“Songwriting is a sacred craft and punk is a great place for it,” he said. “For me, punk rock was always about that Woody Guthrie-ness and work-ethic: ‘All you fascists are bound to lose!’ It’s music of pure impact with that experience-driven intellectual insight into class struggle that comes only with working class territory without the BS or pseudo-musicality. “

Seeing the tragedies in Ukraine, Gogol Bordello released the single “Forces of Victory” featuring Ukrainian Nobel prize nominee poet and singer Serhiy Zhadan and electrofolk Ukrainian artists Kazka.

Hutz draws upon his homeland in “Huckleberry Generation,” which finds him back in the corner of Kyiv he called home in a nostalgic anthem.

“My borough back in Kyiv was very much like the Bronx,” he said. “There are a lot of housing projects and pretty much nothing else. There were urban tensions, cliques and danger and it looked like a coloring book before you colored it in. So I always felt like Huckleberry Finn. It’s how we grew up. This was a dedication to being street smart and surviving.”

Though the new album combines things in the world around us and “respects the issues the world is going through,” it is not directly attached to the war in Ukraine since it was completed before the war escalated.

Said Hutz: “‘Solidaritine’ is about the pure impact of solving these problems and remaining upbeat about them no matter what they are. It’s about elevating above all the things that weigh us down. We just (wanted) to make an album with the timeless messages of human potential, empathy and humor too.”