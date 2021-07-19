 Skip to main content
Ghostland Observatory sets Cain's Ballroom show
Aaron Behrens, Thomas Turner

Aaron Behrens, front man for the Austin, Texas-based music act Ghostland Observatory, right, performs with Thomas Turner at the 2007 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. Ghostland Observatory is coming to Cain's Ballroom. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The duo Ghostland Observatory will perform Thursday, Oct. 28 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets start at $25, plus fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 and can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased online (cainsballroom.com) or by phone (1-800-514-3849).

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

