Getting The Call: Most 'underrated' rock band of 1980s bound for Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

“I will say that they are definitely my favorite band from the ’80s, and they would probably be in my top five bands of all time. I’m a huge fan of Leon Russell, as well. I have very eclectic tastes in music, and I am actually, oddly enough, friends with a lot of the musicians that I am really into. I knew Leon. I am still friends with his family. I am friends with Dwight Twilley. I love Dwight’s music. A lot of the music I get into, I really have kind of a personal relationship with it. But from the period that The Call was in, they were my favorite band.”

“I had talked about doing it for four or five years and kind of joked around with Scott about doing it. I started buying up some of their old memorabilia (including show posters and record contracts). I was buying up research to do the book. Basically when all the COVID stuff hit early last year, I told Scott, I said, ‘I think I’m going to write that book about you guys.’ He kind of laughed it off at first a little bit. I don’t think anybody really took it too serious because I had been talking about it for four or five years. As the year went on, it was, ‘Oh, he’s really doing this.’ I interviewed all the guys in the band and all the past band members. I interviewed Peter Gabriel and Jim Kerr of Simple Minds. I also tried to take a little bit different approach with the book, too. I wanted to give their history and their backgrounds, but then I wanted to do interviews where they got to tell some of those stories in their own words. Then I wanted to do the discography and memorabilia and some of that. It’s kind of in three different sections, really. I wanted to tell the complete story and complete the picture for all the people that kind of know something about them and kind of remember them but maybe don’t know everything.”