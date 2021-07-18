Getting The Call: Most 'underrated' rock band of 1980s bound for Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Let’s tackle some bullet points from the resume of a certain MTV-era band:
Peter Gabriel once hailed this band as the future of American music.
The band was cast as perhaps America’s U2. The Los Angeles Times once wrote that the band “is able to deliver what U2 only skirts; an integration of spiritual yearning with blues-based grit.”
The band’s discography includes a No. 1 mainstream rock hit that became a theme song for Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign.
Bono, Garth Hudson, Robbie Robertson and actor Harry Dean Stanton (playing the harmonica) made guest appearances on the band’s albums.
Filmmaker Martin Scorsese, reported to be a fan of the band, cast its frontman, Michael Been, in 1988’s “The Last Temptation of Christ.”
The band?
It’s The Call, which got a call from the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Formed in California, The Call’s roster included three Oklahomans — Been (Oklahoma City), drummer Scott Musick (Tulsa) and keyboardist Scott Huddleston (Enid). They’ll be welcomed into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and will be joined by other members of The Call during an Aug. 28 induction ceremony and concert at Maggie’s Music Box, 201 E. Main St. in Jenks. Been, who died in 2010, will be inducted posthumously.
Knoel C. Honn of Sand Springs championed The Call’s worthiness for the hall and did one additional thing to make sure people remember the band: He became an author. His book, “Recalling The Call: The ’80s Most Underrated Rock ’N’ Roll Band,” is available at exoticokie.com.
Asked to explain the “underrated” label, Honn said The Call is one of those bands that kept kind of tasting the big time without quite making it there.
“They kept getting dropped by their record label for one reason or another, or the record label wouldn’t promote them properly,” he said.
Or the timing was just plain bad. When The Call’s “Let the Day Begin“ reached No. 1 on the mainstream rock chart in 1989, the band’s label was transitioning from vinyl to CDs and didn’t produce enough vinyl to satisfy demand.
“Otherwise they might have had a lot bigger sales,” Honn said. “And so they kind of got in a dispute with the record label after that, and so the record label didn’t support their next album at all, and then they dropped them.
“They are a fantastic band, and the people that got to experience them know it, but so many people just don’t know anything about them or realize really who they are.”
When Honn told folks he was writing a book about The Call, a common reply was, “Remind me who they are?” When Honn reintroduced those people to the band’s songs, the response became, “Oh, I remember them.”
“The Walls Came Down“ is among The Call songs that generated MTV airplay. (The group performed a Live at the Ritz show on the music channel.) The Call song “I Still Believe” has been covered by multiple artists, most memorably by Tim Cappello for “The Lost Boys” soundtrack in 1987.
“In my opinion, The Call should have been one of the ‘big name’ bands that everybody remembers from the ’80s, and they just never quite got that recognition,” Honn said. “That’s why I have been pushing so long trying to get them inducted in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.”
Honn isn’t alone in believing The Call is underrated. He scored interviews with Gabriel and Jim Kerr of the band Simple Minds for his book. The Call opened for both in the 1980s.
“The Call should have been bigger than what they were,” Kerr said, suggesting in a Facebook post that the band merited bigger success than whatever was hovering around the top of the Billboard charts then and now. Kerr theorized that The Call was perhaps too American for European music fans and too English-sounding for the American mainstream.
“I mean, don’t get me wrong,” Kerr said. “What they did achieve was great. I just felt we should have been opening for them.”
Continuing, Kerr said, “Simple Minds may have been the headliner, but it was us who looked up to our opening act — The Call fronted by none other than Michael Been. We may have just topped the Billboard charts, but we all knew it was Michael who was the ‘real deal,’ especially in comparison to ourselves, who at the time had buckets of chutzpah well enough to disguise for the most part the fact that by and large we were still wet behind the ears.”
The Call, whose last major studio album was released in 1990, still has a diehard fan base.
Dan Russell, who worked with The Call from a management standpoint and had previously worked with U2, said this in the book about The Call: “There is an enduring authenticity and passion that few artists have. Michael was a prophet of sorts. He boldly wrote what was on his heart and he did not write for commercial success. He gave 110%. I think, because he toured so extensively, and each of his performances were as intense as they were, connected him deeply to so many people. And, because he was not afraid of saying the truth, I think people, if they could hear it, find it refreshing. I don’t know many bands that consistently wrote from the heart and soul as profoundly as The Call did.”
The book reprinted an interview with Been, who talked about being selected to be in “The Last Temptation of Christ” by his favorite director, Scorsese.
“I met him a few years back when he came to hear us play in New York,” Been said. “I found out he followed the group, knew the songs and liked the music. He felt there was a similarity in what the band was singing about and the purpose of his movies.”
Honn would like to talk to Scorsese (he’s in Oklahoma making “Killers of the Flower Moon”) about Been, whose circle of friends once included John Belushi.
Honn answered questions about The Call and the book during a recent interview. Selected excerpts follow:
What was your introduction to The Call?
“Basically, early to mid ’80s, I’m sure I probably heard them on the radio or something, and me and my friends were big into music — album collectors and everything. My dad had record stores (one was named Hot Wax) in Tulsa in the ’70s, so I have always kind of been into music. I think the first song of theirs I probably heard was ‘The Walls Came Down.’ I may have even seen that or heard it the first time on MTV. That was on heavy rotation on MTV in ’83. After that, the next song I remember hearing by them was ‘I Still Believe’ on the Reconciled album. Me and my friends kind of went backward at that point and picked up some of their other albums and really kind of got into the band. I always enjoyed their music ever since.”
The Call must mean something to you since you took on the chore of writing a book about the band.
“It’s very much a passion project. It’s kind of one of those things where I went into it not expecting necessarily to make a lot of money. I just wanted to do the book. I got to know Scott about 14 years ago, and then through him I got to know the rest of the guys in the band. They are all friends, and they are all great guys and very deserving guys, and I just kind of wanted to do it for them.”
What is it about The Call that appeals to you?
“A lot of their fans, I think, will say this, and I agree. Michael Been was their lead vocalist and their bass player, but he was their primary songwriter. He just could pull stuff out of himself, pull stuff from within, that just really spoke to me and speaks to a lot of people. I think that’s why The Call has the following they do, even to this day. Michael, he was very passionate and very emotional. Some of his music was very spiritual and had a deep spiritual meaning to a lot of people. It’s just one of those things where if you are a fan of The Call, it’s probably because Michael’s lyrics really speak to you. I love their music and everything, as well. They are all fantastic musicians. But the songs and the lyrics, they have a deeper meaning than a lot of music has nowadays. A lot of music now is very superficial. It’s one of those bands of the era that really had something to say, and Michael was good at conveying it.”
Is The Call your favorite band?
“I will say that they are definitely my favorite band from the ’80s, and they would probably be in my top five bands of all time. I’m a huge fan of Leon Russell, as well. I have very eclectic tastes in music, and I am actually, oddly enough, friends with a lot of the musicians that I am really into. I knew Leon. I am still friends with his family. I am friends with Dwight Twilley. I love Dwight’s music. A lot of the music I get into, I really have kind of a personal relationship with it. But from the period that The Call was in, they were my favorite band.”
How long was the book in the making?
“I had talked about doing it for four or five years and kind of joked around with Scott about doing it. I started buying up some of their old memorabilia (including show posters and record contracts). I was buying up research to do the book. Basically when all the COVID stuff hit early last year, I told Scott, I said, ‘I think I’m going to write that book about you guys.’ He kind of laughed it off at first a little bit. I don’t think anybody really took it too serious because I had been talking about it for four or five years. As the year went on, it was, ‘Oh, he’s really doing this.’ I interviewed all the guys in the band and all the past band members. I interviewed Peter Gabriel and Jim Kerr of Simple Minds. I also tried to take a little bit different approach with the book, too. I wanted to give their history and their backgrounds, but then I wanted to do interviews where they got to tell some of those stories in their own words. Then I wanted to do the discography and memorabilia and some of that. It’s kind of in three different sections, really. I wanted to tell the complete story and complete the picture for all the people that kind of know something about them and kind of remember them but maybe don’t know everything.”
