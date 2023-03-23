Former Oklahoma governor George Nigh will be a guest conductor for one song during a concert event at Will Rogers High School this weekend.

“Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein,” a Will Rogers Stage Foundation benefit concert, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Will Rogers High School Auditorium, 3909 E. Fifth Place.

Nigh will attend the Sunday concert and, along with the maestro, will conduct the orchestra and chorus in the show’s final number, which is “Oklahoma.”

It was Nigh who, as a young legislator in 1953, introduced a bill to make “Oklahoma” the state song, and he resorted to extreme measures to gain approval for the bill.

The pen used to sign the bill was given to Nigh by then-governor Johnston Murray. Dick Risk, founder and president of the Will Rogers Stage Foundation, indicated Nigh will use the pen when he serves as a guest conductor.

The concert will feature conductor Brad Henderson and soloists Kelly Ford, Susannah Brooks, Cathy Venable and Elliott Wulff. Songs will be performed from six Rodgers and Hammerstein shows — “Oklahoma!,” “Carousel,” “The Sound of Music,” “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and “State Fair.” Tickets are being sold online only and can be purchased at willrogersstage.com.