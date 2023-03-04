It should have been a slam dunk for “Oklahoma” to be selected as the state song.

Instead, it was a contested shot.

Let’s talk about this again because “Oklahoma” is a Rodgers & Hammerstein song and ticket sales are ongoing for “Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein,” a Will Rogers Stage Foundation benefit concert that will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at the Will Rogers High School Auditorium, 3909 E. Fifth Place.

The event will feature conductor Brad Henderson and soloists Kelly Ford, Susannah Brooks, Cathy Venable and Elliott Wulff. Songs will be performed from six Rodgers and Hammerstein shows — “Oklahoma!,” “Carousel,” “The Sound of Music,” “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and “State Fair.” Tickets are being sold online only and can be purchased at willrogersstage.com.

“Oklahoma!” was the first musical written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The seed material for “Oklahoma!” was the 1931 play “Green Grow the Lilacs” from Claremore-born author, playwright and screenwriter Lynn Riggs. The original production of “Oklahoma!” hit Broadway 80 years ago — March 31, 1943 — and was a smash.

Ten years after “Oklahoma!” debuted on Broadway, a young Oklahoma legislator mounted a charge to make the catchy title song the state song of Oklahoma.

Problem: Oklahoma already had a state song.

“Oklahoma, A Toast,” written by Harriet Parker Camden of Kingfisher, was embraced as the state song in 1935.

Before going into details about how difficult it was to dislodge that song for another, here’s the back story as it pertains to George Nigh.

Before Nigh served as lieutenant governor and governor of Oklahoma, he was a kid in McAlester who heard “Oklahoma” on a radio at his home. They’re singing about my state!

Nigh recalled the experience while being interviewed by John Erling for the oral history project Voices of Oklahoma. An audio recording and a written transcription are available at voicesofoklahoma.com.

“I can remember exactly the first time I ever heard this song, ‘Oklahoma,’” Nigh said. “Back in those days, they had Lucky Strike Hit Parade and, every Saturday night, Lucky Strike Cigarettes sponsored a program. They counted down the 10 most popular songs in the nation. Four or five songs from a stage play about our state made No. 1 on the Lucky Strike Hit Parade.”

How could “Oklahoma” not be the state song? That was Nigh’s thought when he was serving in the Oklahoma House of Representatives 10 years later. He wanted to shed “Grapes of Wrath” perceptions about Oklahoma and change the image to something brighter — something more “Oklahoma!”

In 1953, Nigh introduced a bill for a new state song. He told Erling that he thought it would be a piece of cake to get the bill passed. But another legislator — referred to by Nigh as “Old Man Huff” — adamantly opposed the change.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Nigh said. “There was only one microphone in those days in the legislature, and he got up and he started hollering and screaming and preaching. He said, ‘I can’t believe you’re going to change a song that was written by a pioneer, steeped in tradition and couched in history, and you want to change it to a play written ... by two New York Jews who’ve never even been to Oklahoma? And they say, ‘taters and ter-may-ters?’”

Then Old Man Huff began singing “Oklahoma, A Toast” and has legislators come to their feet as he walks the floor, still warbling lyrics. Tears were coming down Old Man Huff’s cheeks, recalled Nigh, who could see the writing on the wall and asked to postpone consideration of the legislation. Old Man Huff didn’t object, which gave Nigh time to put a scheme together for the following day.

Nigh brought in an all-female college chorus from Chickasha to perform “Oklahoma” on the house floor and — bonus — he summoned Ridge Bond, a McAlester-born singer/actor and Tulsa resident who, in 1949, began playing Curly when “Oklahoma!” was on Broadway.

Said Nigh in the Voices of Oklahoma interview:

“The next day, I get up on the floor of the legislature and I said, ‘Mr. Speaker, I ask unanimous consent, the privileges of the floor will be given to the girls’ chorus from Oklahoma College for Women and to our friend, Mr. Ridge Bond of Tulsa, Oklahoma.’ No one objected.

“The girls’ chorus came in and they sang ‘Oh, What A Beautiful Morning’ and they sang ‘People Will Say We’re In Love.’ ... Then suddenly, the piano player started (playing the opening notes of ‘Oklahoma’). ... Ridge Bond, in his Curly outfit, kicked open the doors into the legislature with his cowboy boots and his thumbs in his belt and his hat on his head, and he came in and he started singing, “Oklahoma, where the wind comes... ” and the legislators stood and cheered and applauded as they sang ‘Oklahoma!’”

A big crowd in the gallery (Nigh asked all the secretaries to attend) stood and cheered and sang, too. When Bond concluded, Nigh struck while the iron was hot and requested “Oklahoma” be named the stage song. House Bill 1042 passed.

“I was impressed how George went into theater mode,” Erling said this week. “In fast order, he called the women’s college for a choir and then Ridge Bond and he had a piano delivered, I doubt many of our governors would have been so quick to act. It took George, who was one of the best promoters of our state, to make it all happen. Oklahoma is fortunate that George was governor. Otherwise we may still be singing ‘Oklahoma, it’s a toast we all can quaff.’”

The event program for the “Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein” concert at Will Rogers High School will include a two-page retelling of how “Oklahoma” became the state song. Will “Oklahoma” be among songs in the show? Of course.

“Our state song is probably the most recognizable of all state songs,” Dick Risk, founder and president of the Will Rogers Stage Foundation, said. “It is known around the world. I’ve been in lots of far away places, and it is not uncommon for someone to start singing our song to me when I tell them I’m from Oklahoma. Nigh probably didn’t realize in 1953 how important his bill would be 70 years later.”