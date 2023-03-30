Gathering Place invites outdoor enthusiasts of all ages to immerse themselves in nature at Outdoor Adventures presented by Bob Hurley RV.

On Saturday, April 15, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests can experience the park in a new way as it transforms into a creative campsite.

In partnership with nearly 20 local organizations, Outdoor Adventures will feature a variety of free nature activities and experiences on the QuikTrip Great Lawn and in ONEOK Boathouse, such as live music and line dancing; catch and release fishing; live animal encounters; Sasquatch sightings; historical demonstrations; lawn games; face painting; a nature sensory zone, and many more free activities.

Guests can journey through the Outdoor Explorer Zone to participate in crafts and a scavenger hunt.

“Outdoor Adventures presented by Bob Hurley RV will offer dozens of free, one-of-a-kind experiences that allow guests to spend time outdoors, connect with nature and enjoy live music in the park,” said Sarah Van Zandt, director of education and programming at Gathering Place. “The event will feature recreational activities that are typically not offered at the park, such as catch-and-release fishing from the ONEOK Boathouse dock.”

Outdoor Adventures will feature live performances from local singer songwriter Kalyn Fay; frontman of a Tulsa bluegrass band Cory Brewer; and Arkansas-based band Eureka Strings. In addition, guests can learn how to line dance with Oklahoma Performing Arts in between performances.

Guests can also tour luxury RVs to inspire their next big adventures.

For more information, visit gatheringplace.org.