Gathering Place hosts Imagination Celebration

The Gathering Place host the Imagination Celebration fall event on Saturday, Oct. 15. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free for all families to attend, sponsored by the AEP Foundation on behalf of Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

Imagination Celebration will feature five learning zones including art, engineering science, literacy, and music. Each zone will host multiple hands-on activities.

Upon arrival, guests will receive an “Imagination Passport” that will be stamped after participating in an activity such as adding their own twist to a fall mosaic, building a sky-high structure with Scraps Designs, joining a drum circle, and much more.

Imagination Celebration will feature musical performances, including the Grammy-nominated family funk duo Sugar Free Allstars from Oklahoma City. Guest may also enjoy science experiments and engaging story times.

Other free fall-themed activities include face painting, caricatures, and a fall family photo opportunity. King Cabbage Brass Band will wrap up Imagination Celebration with a performance and interactive parade around the QuikTrip Great Lawn.