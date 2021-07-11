Gary Lewis and the Playboys carved out a sweet spot with radio listeners and charted nine top-15 singles in 1965 and 1966.

The band’s rampage was such that it seemed like it might take an army to stop the charge.

In this case, it was the U.S. Army.

Lewis, the son of actor and comedian Jerry Lewis, was drafted in January 1967.

Minus a leader, the band dissolved and the Playboys split to pursue other projects.

Lewis, after being discharged from the service, looked for a place to start the next chapter of his life.

That place was Tulsa, where Lewis lived for about half of the 1970s. He said he spent two years “constantly” in Tulsa (he lived in a home near 21st and Zunis) and three more going back and forth between Tulsa to Los Angeles.

Lewis will celebrate his 75th birthday on the last day of this month. In advance of the milestone, he took part in a phone interview to talk about his Tulsa connections.

The Tulsa connections go beyond temporary residency. Lewis’ roster of Playboys once was populated with Tulsans. For that, you can credit late Tulsa music legend Leon Russell. Here’s the shared story of Gary Lewis and Tulsa:

The introduction

Lewis said he met Russell for the first time while listening to a demo at Liberty Records.

“Our producer was Snuffy Garrett and Leon was working for him at the time, being the arranger of whoever Snuffy was going to produce,” Lewis said. “So Leon was there in the office with Snuffy Garrett. I met him when we were going over the demo of ‘This Diamond Ring’ so Leon could start coming up with some ideas on the arrangement, because Leon arranged every hit that we had on every album. If you can believe this, back then Leon wore suits and ties and had short hair. But he was just great. He was absolutely so good at his craft. He was unbelievable.”

“This Diamond Ring” — a debut single for Gary Lewis and the Playboys — soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first of seven consecutive top 10 hits.

Asked if Russell did session work as a musician on “This Diamond Ring,” Lewis talked about how he and the Playboys did all their basic tracks without the “Wrecking Crew” or extra musicians. He said individual musicians contributed overdubs.

“Like Leon would go put a piano part on to fill it up or he would play a guitar solo,” Lewis said. “He even played a bass trumpet on one of our hits, too. It was never an entire studio of the other musicians. I knew at that time if we weren’t good enough to pull it off, they wouldn’t let us do it because it would waste too much time. We played on everything.”

Owasso’s Tommy Allsup (part of pop culture history because he “lost” a coin flip to Ritchie Valens for a seat on Buddy Holly’s doomed plane) also was one of the overdub artists.

“I saw him when we played Clearwater, Iowa, six or seven years ago,” Lewis said, “He was there and he said ‘I played guitar on a couple of your things.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I remember!’ Nice guy.”

Tulsa Playboys

Two of the original Playboys were drafted before Lewis. In need of replacements, Lewis asked Russell if he knew of any good musicians.

Recalled Lewis: “He said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got a great bass player named Carl Radle and a great guitar player named Tommy Tripplehorn.’ So they became Playboys and they were in the band longer than the original guys anyway.”

Radle and Tripplehorn (father of actress Jeanne Tripplehorn) were Tulsans. The Tulsa music pipeline kept delivering.

“I stopped playing drums after a year and a half,” Lewis said. “I wanted to get up front and see the people and I had much too much energy to sit down the whole set. That was driving me nuts. I wanted to bounce around and do all that. So when I did that, the first guy I hired to play drums was (Tulsa-born) Jim Keltner. When Keltner left, then I got another Tulsa drummer, Jimmy Karstein. You can’t beat them. They were just all so good.”

Was there something special about the Tulsa guys? If so, what was it?

“It’s like when they were growing up, they must have learned their craft so well because the first impression I got from all the Tulsa guys is that it’s effortless for them,” Lewis said.

“They played and made it look like it was just effortless — playing, singing good, knowing what to play and what not to play. There were just no problems. They never had problems with anything.”

‘Elvis did it’

Elvis Presley was drafted in 1957. If a superstar can be drafted, anyone can be drafted.

Ten years later, Lewis got the call.

“I thought, well, I’ll go in,” Lewis recalled. “Elvis did it. I’ll do it.”

Didn’t try to get out of military service?

“No, I didn’t,” he said. “And everyone thought I was stupid for not trying. But that wasn’t in me to try to do that. I wasn’t that kind of person, you know? I was called. I went. And that put an end to the band. We still had hits while I was in the service because we had tunes in the can. They were released periodically when I was in the service, so when I got out of the service I was able to tour for a couple of years on the strength of those tunes that were in the can that came out.”

Lewis said he tried to get some of the former Playboys, Tulsans included, back in the band.

“They were into their own thing, so that began the whole series of many, many different Playboys,” he said. “A lot of times wives don’t want their husbands being on the road for so long, so guys would have to quit all the time. That was the main reason why I lost a lot of guys, but there were always people ready to step in.”

Bigger problem than replacing band members: Music changed by the time Lewis was out of the service. Rock and roll got heavier and harder.

“Jimi Hendrix. Janis Joplin. The Doors and all that stuff,” Lewis said. “I liked it, but it wasn’t for me.”

So, what’s a guy to do? Pack up for Tulsa.

Tulsa time

Lewis relocated to Tulsa, of all places, because he knew many musicians there.

“All those Tulsa people that I hung with and lived around in Tulsa were the people that were in L.A. with Leon Russell during my recording time,” Lewis said.

Lewis started a band in Tulsa with Bill Cowsill of the Cowsills. Between the two of them, they had an arsenal of hits they could play while sprinkling in new material.

“We just played local gigs,” Lewis said. “We weren’t trying to make tons of money. I didn’t want the focus to be so much on me. I just wanted to be like a band member. I got pretty good at playing guitar and all that and we tried to get some backers to help us out, but that didn’t work out. I guess we were all looking a little too scruffy or something. But we tried and we couldn’t get past all the local gigs and stuff like that. We couldn’t record or anything. So it just ended in ‘73. The band broke up, but I stayed in Tulsa for a little while and lived there.”

He said he enjoyed his time in Tulsa. He called the town small enough to feel small and big enough to have everything necessary. He doesn’t remember the names of clubs he frequented here, but he recalled spending significant time in barbecue joints because the Tulsa guys loved barbecue. He fell in love with Coney I-Lander: “I went there for breakfast.”

Lewis said Tulsa is where he got to know his instruments. He used his time in Tulsa to concentrate on becoming a better musician, picking up guitar wisdom from Russell and Tripplehorn. If great teachers are around, why not take advantage? Lewis said he “didn’t know a thing” compared to what he learned in Tulsa.

“I also played drums so I was sitting in with people who were playing local gigs around town and stuff,” he said. “I actually got a job one time with a Mexican band that was playing there. I played the timbales. That was so new for me and it was so much fun. They were all getting into it. They all thought I was pretty good. I loved that feel, all the Mexican music. It was great. We kind of sounded like that band War, like on ‘Low Rider.’ It was a mix between War and Santana.”

Life after Tulsa included a “real job.” For 12 years, he owned a music store in Los Angeles. He sold drums and guitars, giving lessons on both. But Lewis missed performing. Near the midpoint of the 1980s, he fielded a call from an agent in Indiana who told him ‘60s music was coming back. Lewis thought he was being pranked.

“I still like all the other music, but I didn’t want to try it, totally switching styles, because Leon Russell told me one time ‘if you sing out of your style, you’re destroying what you’ve had.’ That’s what he told me, and I believed it. I just waited until the ‘60s came back and then I’ve been doing like 60 dates a year since 1984.”

Of course, 2020 was an exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis said he was off for a year and three months before a June show at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas.

“Now all the gigs are starting to happen again at the end of this year, so thank God for that.”

Lewis would love to perform again in Tulsa, a town that gave him Playboys and a place he once called home.

