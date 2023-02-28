Gary Clark Jr. is set for another Cain's Ballroom performance when the rock-blues virtuoso returns to Tulsa on May 9.

Tickets for the all-ages show start at $50 plus fees and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at cainsballroom.com or the Cain's box office.

The Texas native got worldwide attention starting in 2014 with his Grammy win, in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category, for “Please Come Home.”

His third album, "This Land," dropped in 2019 to great acclaim as Clark's music addressed issues of racism while honoring the political songwriting legacy of Woody Guthrie.

