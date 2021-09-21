Gary Allan coming to Hard Rock Live

Multi-platinum-selling artist and self-proclaimed “lyrics guy” Gary Allan will perform Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $69.50 and go on sale Sept. 30 at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Allan has sold more than eight million copies of his nine studio albums, has five No. 1 hits on country radio and 14 top 10 hits in addition to 2.6 billion total streams. His hits include “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing On But The Radio” and “Watching Airplanes.”

Allan’s newest album, “Ruthless,” is a collection of songs pulled from the past several years of creating, recording, playing live, writing and collaborating with multiple producers. For more information, visit GaryAllan.com.

