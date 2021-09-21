 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary Allan coming to Hard Rock Live
0 Comments

Gary Allan coming to Hard Rock Live

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Allan

Gary Allan is returning to Hard Rock Live.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Multi-platinum-selling artist and self-proclaimed “lyrics guy” Gary Allan will perform Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $69.50 and go on sale Sept. 30 at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Allan has sold more than eight million copies of his nine studio albums, has five No. 1 hits on country radio and 14 top 10 hits in addition to 2.6 billion total streams. His hits include “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing On But The Radio” and “Watching Airplanes.”

Allan’s newest album, “Ruthless,” is a collection of songs pulled from the past several years of creating, recording, playing live, writing and collaborating with multiple producers. For more information, visit GaryAllan.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Stewart returns to TV with deep dive show

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News