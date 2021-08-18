Garth Brooks Stadium Tour shows canceled due to COVID surge

Citing a new wave of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the nation, the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour “arrived at the very difficult decision” of canceling and refunding 350,000 tickets for the next five tour stops, according to a news release.
For ticket holders, no action is required to obtain a refund, according to the release. Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.
Since restarting the tour in July, the tour had entertained over 300,000 fans across the first five cities on the tour.
“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in the release.
“Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make-up date from the July rain-out and though this is not COVID-related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all five shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”
The concert locations being canceled are Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which has not been rescheduled yet.
“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard-working staff in these stadiums,” Brooks said. “Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”
A spokesperson for the tour said the tour team will continue to monitor the virus’ impact and watch how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic.
“I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year’s end,” Brooks said. “With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is do-able before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on-sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide.”