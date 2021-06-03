Garth Brooks Stadium Tour coming to Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium

Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour will include a tour stop one state to the north.

Brooks will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Brooks will perform for the first time at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs and the show will in-the-round seating.

Tickets ($94.95, limit eight per purchase) are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 11.

A news release said there are three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on phones. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Friday, June 11.

