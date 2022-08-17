Garth Brooks opens arena in the Ozarks of Missouri in October

Garth Brooks is set to open the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri on Oct. 1.
Tickets start at $98.95 and go on sale Aug. 26 at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
The Thunder Ridge land has been set aside in a not-for-profit foundation, so all proceeds from events held at the Nature Arena will go to further enhance Thunder Ridge and support conservation.
