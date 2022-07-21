Garth Brooks hosts event for fans Aug. 1 to celebrate new anthology

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is inviting fans to hear stories about his new anthology in an Aug. 1 virtual event.

"The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years" delves into Brooks' career after 2001.

In a news release, Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood said of that time period, "you start to see a captain steering his own ship.”

The anthology includes the stories behind "Fresh Horses," "Sevens," "The Limited Series," "Double Live" and "Scarecrow," according to press information.

"What was it like to record 'Beer Run' with George Jones? Let Garth, the G-Men, Allen Reynolds, and Mark Miller tell you," a news release states.

Fans can RSVP online at talkshop.live. The new six-disc anthology also includes two previously unreleased recordings. Go to garthbrooks.com for more info.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'So perfect' Oklahoma fried onion burger