Oklahoma country music superstar Garth Brooks will team with fellow megastar Dolly Parton on May 11 to host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The awards show will stream live exclusively for a global audience on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton, a recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, said in a news release. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show.”

Said Brooks: “Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple.”

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase on SeatGeek.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show. It made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream (in partnership with Prime Video). The ACM Awards are returning to Texas for the first time since the 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.