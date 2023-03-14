Country music star and Oklahoma State University alum Garth Brooks is returning to Stillwater for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 concert at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit student scholarships at OSU.
This is not a public concert, it is a benefit concert open to OSU alumni and donors.
Throwback Tulsa: Garth Brooks plays five sold-out shows at Driller Stadium in 1997
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks speaks to the media during a press conference at Tulsa Drillers Stadium prior to his Thursday, July 17, 1997 performance. Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks speaks to the media during a press conference at Tulsa Drillers Stadium prior to his Thursday, July 17, 1997 performance. Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Tulsa Drillers general manager Chuck Lamson gives Garth Brooks a Tulsa Drillers jersey during a press conference at Tulsa Drillers Stadium prior to his July 18, 1997 concert. Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Left-Right Richard and Sally Wales, Christina West, Kelly McDonald sing along with Garth Brooks during the Garth Brooks concert at Tulsa Drillers stadium on July 17, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks in concert at Tulsa Drillers Stadium on July 17, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks in concert at Tulsa Drillers Stadium on July 17, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks in concert at Tulsa Drillers Stadium on July 17, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks in concert at Tulsa Drillers Stadium on July 17, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks in concert at Tulsa Drillers Stadium on July 17, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Tulsa World file
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks in concert at Tulsa Drillers Stadium on July 17, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Fans at the Garth Brooks concert at Tulsa Drillers Stadium on July 17, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks performs before a packed Tulsa Drillers Stadium Thursday, July 17, 1997. Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks performs in Tulsa Drillers Stadium Thursday, July 17, 1997. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
6. Phone callers in a frenzy to claim tickets to five Garth Brooks concerts at Drillers Stadium shut down what very important public safety system in 1997?
STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World Magazine file
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks performs in Tulsa Drillers Stadium Thursday, July 17, 1997. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks performs in Tulsa Drillers Stadium Thursday, July 17, 1997. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks performs before a packed Tulsa Drillers Stadium during his Thursday, July 17, 1997 concert. Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Garth Brooks in concert at Tulsa Drillers Stadium on July 17, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
One day after the Garth Brooks concert left town after five days at the Tulsa Drillers Stadium, Jeremy Wagoner sprays down the bleachers to clean them on July 24, 1997. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks Drillers Stadium concerts in 1997
Tulsa World's front page from July 18, 1997
