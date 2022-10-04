Fur Fest music festival debuts Saturday

Fur Fest, Tulsa’s newest rock music festival, will be christened Saturday, Oct. 8.

Located at the Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa, the age 21-up event will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 a.m. Fur Fest is being presented by the Fur Shop and Carter Combs of Project Records. Tickets are $15.

The lineup will include Bandelier, Pabu, Knipple, Harry & The Ranch, Studio House Project, Chloe-Beth, Brother Rabbit and Hannah & The Postmen.

A news release said the purpose of Fur Fest is to provide a platform for Oklahoma artists, citizens and vendors to congregate and have fun in the Tulsan spirit.

“The Tulsa arts are in a great state,” said the news release. “One can find music and entertainment at ... different locations in the city, but there never seem to be enough venues to house these performing artists. In order for Tulsa’s local music projects to gain more exposure, business owners and musicians have to work together towards creating performance opportunities at more venues. Tulsa needs more prominent music venues where big and small acts can play.”

The release said Fur Fest will impact the community surrounding the Fur Shop, 520 E. Third St.

“Fur Shop goers have been voicing their concern as to why the stages at the Fur Shop have not been used at their fullest value,” the release said. “The answer as to why partially includes the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fur Fest is intended to be the response to that drought of music in this area of Tulsa. We hope to positively impact the multiple communities that are connected with the Fur Fest, including regular Fur Shop goers, local businesses in the area, the Tulsa alternative rock music scene and the list goes on.”

The Fur Shop (ages 21-up) is a music and event center located in downtown Tulsa. It has two rooms and a large patio, which features three stages a full-service bar.

Project Records is a start-up record label and booking agency designed to create a sustainable and fulfilling life for the local musician. Project Records provides artists with recording spaces and connections with other people in the music business while leading them to more performance opportunities. Project Records is inclusive towards all musicians and works with artists involved in rock, jazz, country and other genres.

