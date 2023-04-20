One of the most critical urban Mexican acts currently touring, Fuerza Regida will bring its 18-city Otra Peda Tour to Tulsa for an Aug. 19 show at BOK Center. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

VIP Packages may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a pre-show soundcheck, a meet & greet and photo op, a pre-show VIP lounge and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Fuerza Regida kicked 2023 with its first No. 1 single (“Bebe Dame”) on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart alongside Grupo Frontera and sold out BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, the first stop on the upcoming tour.

In addition to selling out its first stadium show, Fuerza Regida released 10 new music videos in March, including the hits “Dijeron Que No La Iba a Lograr” and “Que Se Te Quito”. The 10 clips have accumulated more than 50 million streams on YouTube.